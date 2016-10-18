Ups and downs at Snowbasin: Miners finish second | ParkRecord.com

The third race in the North division of the Utah High School Mountain Bike racing series was held last weekend at the Snowbasin Crusher. High School mountain bike racers were treated to some of the best alpine terrain Utah has to offer at Snowbasin resort, where steep climbs and technical descents defined the classic mountain course.

The Miners placed second in the team points competition behind Skyline High School, while holding on to the Utah High School Cycling League series overall team points lead.

Park City High School racers were well accustomed to this type of terrain and it began to show as the first racers of the day, freshmen boys (Sam Rafferty) and girls (Siri Ahern and Hailey Lebold) finished within the top 10 of their respective races. Sophomore boys (Nash Batten, Andrew Astill, Chase Luettinger, and Henry Silverman) occupied four of the top 10 finishes, while our sophomore girl, Natalie Fink, took third place in her race.

The Varsity boys’ race started with co-points leaders Matt Behrens and Connor Patten taking control of the field and pushing the pace for the first lap when Patten broke away and created a lead over second place on his way to his second win of the series. Behrens finished in fourth place, with teammates Skylar Patten, Tom Fender and Kendal Sedgwick also making finishes in the competitive field.

The JV boys continue to be strong with a podium fourth-place finish for Aidan Rasmussen, as the challenging uphill finish brought out the best of the racers.

As the final set of races for the day, the Varsity and Junior Varsity girls’ races were each defined by Park City High School racers, specifically sisters Sienna and Mila Leger-Redel. Sienna raced from the front alongside competitor Anika Heilweil and eventually took second place in the Varsity race, with teammate Amber Raby also finishing in the top 10. Younger sister, Mila, had no competition as she made up a three-minute gap to the leaders of the Varsity race. Mila then continued on to win her category (JV), followed by teammate Jenae Rasmussen for second place.

Next up for the Park City High School mountain biking club is the Eagle Mountain Ascender just days before Halloween on Oct. 29.