Utah Olympic Park adds shuttle service | ParkRecord.com

The Utah Olympic Park has added a shuttle service for patrons using public transit to get to the Park.

The new shuttle service, which runs from the Kimball Junction Transit Center (located near the Summit County Library in Kimball Junction) up to the Quinney Welcome Center, will ensure all of those visiting Park City a ride up to the entrance of Utah Olympic Park at no charge. The shuttle will arrive at the Transit Center at the top and bottom of every hour from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 363 days a year (excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas).

"As a result of coordinated efforts with Summit County and Park City Transit, we are excited to have a new shuttle service providing transportation for our guests and staff members to and from the Transit Center on Landmark Drive, said Jennifer Clarke, Public Programs Senior Manager for Utah Olympic Park.

"This service will enhance our visitor's experience by offering more frequent pick-up and drop-off times. The consistent daily schedule and stop location will help streamline communication for shuttle information."

For shuttle inquiries, please contact Utah Olympic Park Guest Services at 435-658-7200.

About Utah Olympic Park

Built for the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Utah Olympic Park is located 28 miles east of Salt Lake City in Park City, Utah. Today, Utah Olympic Park is a vibrant multi-use facility focused on developing and growing winter sport participation in the state of Utah. Designated an Official U.S. Olympic Training Site by the United States Olympic Committee, the venue provides year-round competition and training facilities for Olympic and development level athletes. For the public, the venue features a variety of adventure activities including bobsled rides, zip lines, alpine slide, ropes courses as well as Olympic-heritage exhibits in the Alf Engen Ski Museum and Eccles 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum. For more information about the venue, please visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org or call 435-658-4200.