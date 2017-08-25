Utah Olympic Park continues activities through fall

School is back in session but the outdoor adventure continues at the Utah Olympic Park.

Adventure activities, including the summer Comet bobsled ride, three adventure courses, two zip lines and the drop tower will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 3. From Sept. 7 through Oct. 1, adventure activities will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Oct. 7 through Oct. 22, adventure activities will be open Saturday and Sundays, only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One of the most popular activities at the Utah Olympic Park, extreme tubing, will run daily from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 3, and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday only until Sept 24. Extreme tubing is included in the purchase of a Gold Pass. Individual tickets are $15 for small hills tubing (K20 and K40) and $20 for large hills tubing (K90 and K120).

Summer Comet Bobsled rides are available daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 4. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 24, rides will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday only.

Through Sept. 3, Flying Ace Freestyle shows will be at 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for freestyle shows are also included in the purchase of a Gold Pass. Individual tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for youth ages three to 12 and seniors over the age of 65. Kids ages two and under are free.

Starting Sept. 5, guided tours will be offered daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the remainder of the summer and fall seasons. The Alf Engen Ski Museum and Eccles 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Winter Games Museum are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission is free.

To celebrate the changing seasons, the Utah Olympic Park will be offering a Buy One Get One offer for all gold passes through the end of the fall season, which ends Oct. 22. To access the discount, visit one the Utah Olympic Park's social media channels and present the printed or digital coupon to guest services at the time of purchase. For a full schedule of activities, visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Activity Dates and Hours

Now through Sept. 3 (Summer Season)

Museums – Daily (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Adventure Activities – Daily (9 a.m. to 6 p.m)

Comet Bobsled Rides – Daily (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Extreme Tubing – Daily (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Climbing Wall – Daily (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) *Climbing Wall will end mid-September

Sept. 7 through Oct. 1 (Fall Season)

Museums – Daily (9 a.m. to 6 p.m)

Adventure Activities – Thursday through Sunday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m)

Comet Bobsled Rides – Friday through Sunday (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) *Rides end Sept. 24

Extreme Tubing – Thursday through Sunday (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) *Activity ends Sept. 24

Climbing Wall – Daily (10 a.m. to 6 p.m)

Oct. 7 through Oct. 22 (Fall Season)

Museums – Daily (9 a.m. to 6 p.m)

Adventure Activities – Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m)