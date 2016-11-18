Utah Olympic Park hosts the IBSF Para Bobsled and Skeleton World Cup | ParkRecord.com

In partnership with the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), Utah Olympic Park is hosting the IBSF Para Bobsled and Skeleton World Cup. The federation arrived at the sliding track used during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday and will be there through Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The World Cup will feature para bobsled and skeleton athletes racing from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Participating countries include USA, Australia, Spain, Great Britain, Switzerland, Canada, Austria and Latvia.

On Sept. 5, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced the provisional inclusion of Bobsled in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. The Utah Olympic Park is pleased to host this event in support of the remaining efforts of the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), athletes, and coaches in seeing the inclusion of this sport into the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Spectator admission is free. For more information on the IBSF Para Bobsled and Skeleton World Championships, please visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

About Utah Olympic Park: Built for the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Utah Olympic Park is located 28 miles east of Salt Lake City in Park City, Utah. Today, Utah Olympic Park is a vibrant multi-use facility focused on developing and growing winter sport participation in the state of Utah. Designated an Official U.S. Olympic Training Site by the United States Olympic Committee, the venue provides year-round competition and training facilities for Olympic and development level athletes. For the public, the venue features a variety of adventure activities including bobsled rides, zip lines, alpine slide, ropes courses as well as Olympic-heritage exhibits in the Alf Engen Ski Museum and Eccles 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum. For more information about the venue, please visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org or call 435-658-4200.

About Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation: Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation is a Utah non-profit 501(c)(3) organization responsible for managing and maintaining world-class facilities and providing opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to participate and excel in winter sports. Inspired by the success and momentum of the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games, the Foundation has turned its focus toward embracing, engaging and involving Utah’s youth in winter sport. The Foundation supports national sport organizations and community recreational winter sport programs, as well as subsidizes the operation of two Olympic legacy venues – Utah Olympic Oval and Utah Olympic Park. For more information, please visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org or call 435-658-4200.