Utah Olympic Park partners with Bright Futures of Park City | ParkRecord.com

Utah Olympic Park's G-Force program has partnered with the Park City Bright Futures to offer scholarships to participants interested in trying skeleton for the first time. Five students, all sophomores in high school, will participate in a four week introductory skeleton course. This four week course consists of an initial track walk to learn the nuances of the track and then progresses further and further up the track as the athletes become more comfortable with the skills they have learned.

"The hope is to give more kids that may not think they can participate in the sports we offer here at Utah Olympic Park a chance to experience Olympic winter sport which is a very important part of the legacy of the 2002 Winter Games held here in Utah," said Matt Terwillegar, manager of sport programs at Utah Olympic Park.

Upon completion of the four week course, every participating student will have the opportunity to move on to a more intensive and comprehensive skeleton training course while remaining under scholarship.

The mission of the Bright Futures Program is to empower high-potential, low-income students and offer programs which expand their experiences with the aim of succeeding and graduating from a four-year college or university. Students can enroll in Bright Futures the summer after their ninth grade year that starts with a week-long summer academy followed by a year of program work at the high school which focuses on life skills and leadership development.

"Partnering with Bright Futures has been a wonderful experience," said Val Fleming, manager of the G-Force program. "For these students, sliding sports may have never been something they thought they could participate in and to see them progress and have fun over the course of the program is truly special."

For more information on the Bright Future Program visit parkcitycf.org/bright-futures/