Utah Olympic Park prepares for post-holiday week | ParkRecord.com

For the entirety of December, locals look forward to the holiday season. The month-long buildup of festive lights, trees and carols that consume the community all lead to that one day of the year kids most likely look forward to the most, Christmas.

The excitement of opening presents and spending time with family is almost too much to take in all at once. The days following could be somewhat depressing while coming off a holiday high.

This is where Utah Olympic Park (UOP) wants to help. On Saturday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, UOP will open up its winter activities for a limited time to Parkites and visitors looking to get outside for some fresh air.

Activities include three adventure courses, the drop tower and the extreme zip line that goes over one of the Nordic ski jumps.

“This winter, we also are doing a Holiday pass over the holiday time frame,” UOP Marketing Manager Melanie Welch said. “The Holiday pass, which includes our three adventure courses, our drop tower and the extreme zip line, is available from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.”

The three adventure courses — Discovery Course, Canyon Course and Summit Course — along with the drop tower will be available during this time frame only until Feb. 18, where they will open up again and run through the spring. The zip line will be available during the holiday period only.

Prices for the Holiday Pass will run $65 for adults and $40 for youth (12 and under).

One activity that will run through the entire winter season, but is not included in the Holiday Pass, is the popular Comet Bobsled ride. It’s been operating since Nov. 25, but is expected to pick up during the holiday season. Because of this, the price to ride has been bumped up to $175, which is the normal standard pricing (it was available at $150 to start the season).

“The ride should be very similar to last year,” Welch said. “We do have a lower starting point than from where we used to start at the very top. The reasoning behind that is to open the ride to a larger population of guests because it does make it slightly easier on the body to go from a bit lower of a starting point, yet you still get to experience the G force and the speed and all of the exciting elements.”

UOP is fresh off of hosting its biggest event of the winter season, the FIL Viessmann Luge World Cup event, which happened over the Dec. 17-18 weekend. The next big event will be when the Park hosts the 2017 FIS Nordic Junior and U23 World Ski Championships the last weekend of January.

The event will split time between UOP and Soldier Hollow, also owned by the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, and will feature roughly 1,000 international junior athletes.

“It brings a lot of different countries [to Park City],” Welch said. “A lot of different competitions are going on throughout that whole week. It’s a great way to come out and experience those sports.”