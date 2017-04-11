Utah Olympic Park summer program enrollment now open | ParkRecord.com

Registration for Utah Olympic summer sport program offerings is now available online. Utah Olympic Park offers youth programs in various winter sport disciplines including cross-country skiing, Nordic ski jumping, aerials, freeskiing, bobsled, and skeleton.

FUNDAMENTALS CAMPS

Utah Olympic Parks' FUNdamentals program offers youth ages 7 to 10, a multi-sport experience that reinforces physical education, agility, balance, and coordination. Each week of the summer season, camps will focus on a different sport theme such as golf, sailing, tennis, curling, water polo, and swimming. As an added bonus, campers will also have the opportunity to try freestyle skiing and jumping into the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool. Camps begin in June and run weekly through the end of August. A weekly session is $300.

PARK CITY NORDIC SKI CLUB

The Park City Nordic Ski Club (PCNSC) offers programs for athletes as they learn and progress in cross-country and Nordic combined disciplines. With programs ranging from beginner to advanced, PCNSC offers programs for all levels of participants, ages 10 to 18 looking to improve and hone their skills in the off-season. Sessions begin in early June and run through the end of October.

FLY FREESTYLE

FLY Freestyle programs focus on developing freestyle and freesking skills with the youth participants 7 to 15 years of age. Programs include one, two, and four day-a-week group lessons for intermediate to advanced skiers and run June 2 to September 3. For progressing freeskiers, FLY Freestyle offers development and competition level teams in the disciplines of aerials, freeskiing, mogul skiing, and snowboarding.

For participants with no freestyle experience, FLY Freestyle also offers Signature and Private Session programs for the public as well as five day camps and a convenient FLY 5 Punch Pass, which allows pass holders to drop in on a training session when they have the time. All of these programs offer the same great coaching and facilities but allow busy kids who cannot commit to a full off-season to enhance their freestyle skills.

G-FORCE BOBSLED + SKELETON

The Utah Olympic Park G-Force Bobsled and Skeleton program offers a unique Olympic experience on one of only two sliding tracks in the U.S. G-Force focuses on athlete recruitment for bobsled and skeleton.

G-Force will hold combines on June 3, August 12, and September 23 at Park City High School from 9 am to Noon. The bobsled combines, comprised of a modified six-event schedule will test athlete's skills in the 15 meter, 30 meter, 45 meter, as well as the flying 30 meter sprint, an underhand shot toss, and broad jump. Prospective skeleton athletes ages 13 and older and bobsled athletes 15 and older are welcome to attend. Cost to participate in the combine is $25.

For more information on the Utah Olympic Park summer programs, please visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.