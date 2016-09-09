Utah prepares for Nordic Junior Worlds | ParkRecord.com

It’s been just over a year since Utah was awarded the bid for the 2017 FIS Nordic Junior and U23 World Ski Championships. The Olympic venues in Park City and Midway are gearing up to host the world’s best junior athletes Jan. 28-Feb 5, 2017. With over 700 athletes expected to compete, the Juniors Worlds will be the largest international skiing event held at these venues since the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA), in conjunction with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation and its venues at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City and Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, as well as the Utah Sports Commission, put forth and won the bid for the event in June 2015. Both venues have a long history of hosting international and domestic competitions, including the Nordic events for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. The Junior Worlds will be comprised of cross country, ski jumping and Nordic combined competitions, including the first ever women’s ski jumping team event. Athletes will represent 40 nations and compete in 21 events across the three disciplines. Over 1,000 athletes, coaches and support personnel are expected from around the world.

“Hosting these championships not only enhances the sustainability of Utah’s Olympic Legacy but is also an opportunity to showcase the Nordic sports,” said USSA Executive Vice President, Athletics Luke Bodensteiner. “We expect to see some exceptional performances from the top junior athletes, and we hope these performances will inspire youth and adults alike to view Nordic skiing as a healthy, life-long activity. It’s going to be a great event for the community.”

The communities of Park City and Midway are coming together to ensure an exceptional experience for athletes and spectators during the event. Local hotels and business partners will provide athletes with unique social experiences and the opportunity to experience Utah’s culture. The Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow will be hosting multiple elite events prior to Junior Worlds, including the L.L.Bean U.S. Championships for ski jumping, Nordic combined and cross country, ensuring any necessary venue updates are noted and made.

“Soldier Hollow and the Utah Olympic Park will showcase Utah’s commitment to providing athlete training and competition venues at world-class levels,” said Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President & CEO Colin Hilton. “The cross-country courses and Nordic jumps will provide for a challenging and exciting competition. I am excited to see the Heber Valley and Park City communities work together to welcome and support over a thousand athletes and coaches from nearly 40 countries.”

More information and updates on the 2017 FIS Nordic Junior and U23 World Championships can be found at http://www.utah2017.com.