Utah punter named finalist for Ray Guy Award | ParkRecord.com

Utah sophomore punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who leads the nation in punt average, punts of 50-plus yards and punts inside the 10-yard line, was announced today as one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented to the nation’s top punter.

The other two finalists are Michael Dickson (Texas) and Cameron Johnston (Ohio State).

The Ray Guy Award winner will be revealed on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga., on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT).

Wishnowsky is bidding to become Utah’s third-straight Ray Guy Award winner, following in the footsteps of Tom Hackett (2014-15 Ray Guy Award winner and consensus All-American). It is the first time that a school has had a finalist for the Ray Guy Award three straight seasons. Wishnowsky is Utah’s third Ray Guy Award finalist, joining Hackett and Louie Sakoda (2008).

In his first NCAA season, Wishnowsky leads the nation in punt average (48.6) and punts of 50+ yards (26). He leads the nation in punts inside the 10-yard line (14) and has seven punts at or inside the 5-yard line. Wishnowsky is second in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in punts inside the 20-yard line (31) and percentage of punts inside the 20 (57.41%, 31-of-54). Utah leads the NCAA in net punting (45.20).

A CBS Sports, SI.com, FoxSports.com, ESPN.com, Sporting News and SportsOnEarth.com Midseason All-American, Wishnowsky has led the nation in punt average all but one week. He has 54 punts for 2,625 yards and has not had a touchback since the first game of the season with just two total touchbacks all year. A three-time Ray Guy Punter of the Week (Sept. 5, Oct. 10, Nov. 15), Wishnowsky was the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week on Sept. 5 and Nov. 21.