Want to know what’s happening in local sports?

DJ choreographed spin

Fitness instructor Miranda Lyle will lead a spin class with music provided by Miss DJ Lux at the PC MARC on Friday night, Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The spin party will include door prizes for all and a one-month facility pass giveaway. There is an $18 fee and participants must register in advance as space is limited. For more info and registration, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Rugby underway

In the eastern Rocky Rugby Football league, Park City will play the Denver Barbarians at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Park City team will then play the Denver Harlequins on Oct. 21 at home.

Gymnastics preschool open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.

Park City Youth Basketball tryouts

Park City Youth Basketball, a local nonprofit, is holding tryouts for teams from fourth grade through eighth on Oct. 23 through 25 at the Park City High School back gym.

Tryouts for fourth-graders will start at 4 p.m., then fifth-graders at 5 p.m. and so on.

Practices will start in November and the season concludes in March.

Games will be played at the SportsWorld Complex in Salt Lake City. Visit http://www.parkcityyouthbasketball.com for more information.

PC MARC offers P.E. for homeschoolers

The PC MARC is offering a weekly one-hour physical education class to homeschooled children. A variety of fun, physical activities are designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. Classes are held Fridays, 10-11 a.m. from Sept.15 through May, 2018. The fee is $25 per month and the program is for ages 5 to 12. For more info on scheduled activities and to register, visit the website or call 615-5400.

Fieldhouse indoor pickleball league

Basin Recreation is offering pickleball league on their brand new indoor pickleball courts. So, this fall and winter the Fieldhouse will be hosting the Indoor Adult Pickleball Mixer League, where contestants play two matches a week while rotating partners throughout the season. There are two separate leagues — League 1 for leisurely recreational players and League 2 for the more advanced and competitive players. League 1 will meet up every Sunday at noon and play two 45-minute matches while League 2 will meet at 1:30 p.m. for two 45-minute matches. The programs run from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17 and will cost $40 per person.

Register online or at the Fieldhouse front desk. If you have any questions contact Sydney Bull at 435-655-0999 ext. 16.

Halloween yoga glow & HIGH Fitness

Basin Recreation will offer Halloween Yoga Glow and High Fitness classes at the Fieldhouse's studio A on Oct. 28. Yoga Glow runs from 8 to 9:30 a.m. & HIGH Fitness from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Yogis are encouraged to dress up for a spooky morning under black lights.

Drop-ins cost $5, but the class is free for those in full costumes.

Ski conditioning fitness program

A ski conditioning fitness program will be available at Basin Recreation's fieldhouse from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30 every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 a.m. The program is designed for safe training and teaches speed, overload, power, plyometric drills, agility/balance, and strength exercises.

Classes are sold for $100 for 10 and are pre-pay only, no drop-ins.

Youth fall volleyball clinics

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball runs Oct. 3 to Nov. 2 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Players will learn the basics and play matches and mini-tournaments for friendly competition.

Cost is $60 for third- through fifth-graders and $100 for sixth- through ninth-graders.

Three free skills and drills clinics will be offered after the fall session for those wanting extra play or who are interested in playing at a more competitive level. First- and second-graders can learn the basics of volleyball with adapted play for younger children. Available Fridays from Oct. 6 to Nov. 3 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse.

Participation is $40 and are limited to 20 players. Register online or call the Fieldhouse Front Desk at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Archery classes

NASP certified staff will lead archery classes that teach everything kids ages 10 to 15 need to know about safely hitting a bull's eye. Equipment is provided, and safety and technique will be taught with challenging games at the PC MARC, Oct. 3-26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. The fee is $75. For more info and to register visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Lacrosse clinics

The Fieldhouse will offer fall clinics to those interested in learning the fundamentals of lacrosse. This program provides basic skills of movement, catching, and throwing with gradual introduction to game play. Equipment will be provided.

Clinics run from Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. Kindergarten through second grade clinics will be on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. $80 per participant for six clinics, $20 per drop-in participant. Register online, call 435-655-0999, or visit the Fieldhouse.

Bike with Basin youth

Bike with Basin Youth and explore the trails, learn bike safety, and bike etiquette. Boys and girls ages 8 to 12 will enjoy beginner and intermediate bike rides on local trails.

Riders must have some mountain biking experience.

Rides will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sessions will be held in September and October. Cost is $150 for each session. Trail locations will be emailed to participants. Space is limited to 20 riders. To register, visit this webpage or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit their website to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or their website.