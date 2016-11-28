White Pine Nordic Center opens for the 2016-17 season | ParkRecord.com

Thanks to recent snowstorms, the White Pine Nordic Center has officially opened up for the 2016-17 season. Of its three tracks, the center was able to open the three-kilometer and five-kilometer tracks over the weekend, while the 12-kilometer Farm Loop still needs a little more snow before being deemed skiable.

“The [three-kilometer] loop was open on the weekend and we opened the [five-kilometer loop] on Sunday,” White Pine Nordic Center manager Logan Jones said. “Our goal is to get everything open as quick as we can. … It’s hard to say exactly how much snow we need, but we need just a little more to make it safe out there.”

Both of the open loops are ready to go for those who enjoy to skate ski, but for classic Nordic skiers, options are limited, for now.

The three-kilometer loop has classic tracks available, while the five-kilometer loop’s tracks are just about finished, but not quite there. Jones said depending on the snowfall received in the next couple of days, the latter’s classic tracks will be completely set up as early as Tuesday.

Despite typically needing a few extra inches in order to make classic tracks, Jones and company have developed a system to get them ready for use as quickly as possible.

“We have some things that we do to make [classic] tracks even when there’s a little snow,” Jones said.

Over the weekend, local Nordic skiers, who have been patiently waiting for Mother Nature to grace them with enough snowfall to make the tracks available, bit at the first opportunity to put skis to snow.

“We had [a ton of visitors],” Jones said. “It was a great traffic, a lot of local traffic. It was fun to see everybody. Not too many tourists, but there were definitely some people that were kind of just looking for something to do and we were open. A lot of locals having fun skiing for the first time [this season].”

The White Pine Nordic Center operates on the Park City Golf Course and offers groomed tracks for cross-country skiers, plus lessons and equipment rentals. No dogs are allowed on the center’s trails. To purchase day or season passes, visit whitepinetouring.com/cross-country-track-passes.php for more information.

OTHER TRAILS: Basin Recreation’s winter mountain trails, along with its five-kilometer cross-country trail near Utah Olympic Park, are not yet open, as of Tuesday. Bob Radke, Trails and Open Space Manager at Basin Rec, says that they need about eight inches of snow before opening the mountain trails, while the cross-country trail will need over a foot.