Wildcats avoid the rain, gain a win | ParkRecord.com

While most high schools were struggling with heavy rains in the area, South Summit High School enjoyed decent weather conditions in Kamas when it hosted Gunnison. And good thing too, as Friday night’s contest was scheduled to be the Wildcats’ homecoming, and those who showed up to support certainly got a show from their football team.

The Wildcats, who fell behind early in the first quarter after a surprise onside kick to open the game, scored 58 unanswered points to put away the Bulldogs 58-7. Leading the way was Parker Grajek, who registered three touchdowns on the evening. Two of those scores came via defense, where Grajek intercepted Gunnison quarterback Kris Edwards and returned it for a touchdown on back-to-back possessions.

Quarterback Nick Beasley continued his strong season by throwing for three touchdowns, including one to Grajek, while three other Wildcats scored on the ground. Head Coach Mike Grajek credits the all-around attack to the offensive line.

“We scored three rushing, three passing and then two pick-sixes,” Mike Grajek said. “Our defense scored two touchdowns for us and a safety. … We had 13 different guys touch the ball on Friday night. I think a lot of credit has to go to our offensive line. It didn’t matter who was carrying the ball.”

Things started off a little rough for South Summit, who were caught off-guard when the Bulldogs opted to go for an onside kick to open the game. It worked out in their favor seven plays later when Edwards found his receiver Canyon Caldwell for the 22-yard score to go up 7-0 on the defending 2A state champion runner-up.

“Gunnison came out and did a great job, went down and scored on us,” Mike Grajek said.

But it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to come alive, using just three plays on the ensuing drive, capped by a deep touchdown pass from Beasley to wideout Brandon Dansie, to tie things up at 7-7.

From then on, it was the South Summit show, as the team would eventually hang 28 points on the Gunnison defense in the first quarter and 14 more in the second to hold the 42-7 advantage heading into halftime. Like many other games this season, the Wildcats put things into cruise control coming out of the locker rooms, scoring just 16 points the rest of the way to finish the game off.

With the victory, South Summit now sits at 6-0 on the season, 2-0 in region play. But just like every other week, the Wildcats will quickly shift their focus onto next week’s opponent in Summit Academy. The Bears, who are sitting at 5-1, but also sport a perfect mark in region play, will be looking to dethrone South Summit as the Region 16 favorite, and Grajek knows it.

“It’s a huge game, it’s a big game for us,” Mike Grajek said. “We played some big preseason games, but none of them have the implications of this game. Our kids understand how big of a game it is. … We tell the kids, the opponents are there but we really compete against ourselves.”

Kickoff between the Wildcats and the Bears is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Summit Academy on Friday.