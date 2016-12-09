Wildcats get revenge in win over Miners | ParkRecord.com

Last year, Park City High School girls’ basketball team raced past South Summit High School in a 64-36 battle of Summit County schools.

The Wildcats must have kept the loss in the back of their minds, because they completely flipped the script when the two schools met for the 2016 rematch.

Thanks to an impressive showing from Samantha Rogers, who finished with a game-high 22 points, South Summit was able to earn some payback by beating the Miners 62-42 on Thursday night at South Summit High School.

“I just think defensively, we are playing really well right now,” South Summit Head Coach Trevor Wagstaff said. “The biggest difference [from last year to this year] is the experience. Last year, we didn’t have any varsity experience coming in and this year, we have all our girls coming back. They really understand the speed of varsity and how to win at this level.”

Rogers has been the difference maker for the Wildcats during the young season, recording double-doubles in nearly every game. With a player like her running the show, Wagstaff can see the confidence rising not just in her, but the rest of the team, as well.

“We definitely run through her,” Wagstaff said. “They sometimes get their confidence from Sam, knowing that she’s always there. She’s a great encourager and helps everybody else do their job really well.”

The only other Wildcat to finish in double digits was Katelynn Olsen, who finished with 10 points, while Miranda Miles and Nicole Fitzgerald finished with eight points each.

Leading the way for the Miners was Jessica Perry, finishing with 18 points, including four three-pointers. Montana Landis recorded a dozen points, while Lois Garlow finished with seven. Despite Perry nearly dropping 20 points, Wagstaff was pleased with the defense he saw on one of Park City’s best players.

“We really guarded [Perry] well,” Wagstaff said. “She got a [three-pointer] at the end of third quarter and got some confidence. But until then, she really didn’t do much.”

South Summit used three quick buckets to start the game, racing out to the early lead. But the Miners eventually would get back on track, figuring out the game plan their opponent was using in order to make the first frame a little more even. By the time the first-quarter buzzer rang, the Wildcats held the 14-7 advantage.

South Summit won the next two quarters by a combined score of 22-18, but the Miners were still hanging around. They felt like they could complete a comeback and with Perry’s aforementioned three-pointer to close the third quarter, there was still a chance.

But the Wildcats had other plans. They scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to put the final nail in the coffin to earn their fifth win of the season.

This season’s start is lightyears better than the start South Summit had in 2015, where it didn’t earn its fifth win of the season until Jan. 28.

“I see the confidence rising day by day with this group,” Wagstaff said. “They are having tons of fun and just learning how to win. We are building that culture back in the system after a tough year last year.”

Next up for the Wildcats is an away match with Altamont High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13, while the Miners will look to get back on track with a home date with Orem High School on the same day.