Wins by Park City, South Summit set up Week 3 gridiron matchup

The last time the South Summit High School football played on its home turf, it defeated Enterprise 55-23 behind 28 first-quarter points in the UHSAA 2A state playoffs last season.

The Wildcats picked up right where they left off on the field in Kamas, using an explosive offense and a suffocating defense on Friday night to defeat Morgan 57-7 in the home opener of the 2017 campaign. South Summit scored 36 points in the first quarter, and never looked back.

"They're a very physical team and always a great program," South Summit head coach Mike Grajek said of Morgan. "We weren't sure what was going to happen. We were just glad things went our way in that first quarter."

Leading the way was Kael Atkinson, who finished the game 22-of-41 throwing the ball with five touchdowns. On the receiving end, Keegan Stracher finished with 11 receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Jared Dansie secured seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while Parker Grajek had four catches for 88 yards and the game's first touchdown.

Dansie also rushed the ball for 86 yards on just nine carries, finding the end zone two more times on the ground.

"He's doing awesome," Grajek said of Dansie. "He's doing a great job for us. He's not a power back, but he's so quick that when the teams do put five [players] in the box or try to stop the pass, they've only really got one linebacker left. If you get a block on that linebacker, it's just a foot race between Dansie and the safety."

Recommended Stories For You

While the Wildcats were busy putting up gaudy offensive statistics, Park City High School was stuck in a defensive battle in Logan.

Facing a 7-3 deficit at halftime, the Miners took advantage of two scoring drives — one in the third and the other in the fourth quarter — to come out on top over the Grizzlies 15-7, securing Park City's first win of the season.

"It feels good," head coach Josh Montzingo said. "It always feels good to win."

While the offense did what it had to do in order to take care of business — AJ Adrian and Chris Quinlan scored the touchdowns for Park City — it was the defensive unit that played lights out, Montzingo said.

The defense held the Grizzlies to just 96 total yards on offense; 55 passing and 41 rushing. Including the negative-29 yards compiled from sacks and tackles for loss on the opposing quarterback, the Miners surrendered just 12 rushing yards and 67 overall.

The defense — led by linebacker Conner Christoffersen and defensive end Tyler Shea — kept Park City in the game, Montzingo said, on a night when the offense was struggling to find the end zone.

"We had a little tough time gaining some traction in the first half offensively, but our defense played unbelievably great and kept us in there and allowed us to get the opportunities in the second half to establish a ground game," Montzingo said.

With the wins from both South Summit and Park City, the upcoming anticipated bout between the schools at Dozier Field on Friday night becomes that much more interesting.

The two schools reside in different UHSAA regions and classifications, but that doesn't mean either is taking the other lightly.

"We're going to need the whole week, because we're a little banged up," Grajek said of preparing for Park City. "Park City is very big and very physical, as well. They just beat Logan and had a tough game against Morgan in Week 1. I think they're just getting better each week.

"We're not looking past them. We're excited about the environment that we're going into. Park City always brings a great crowd. The kids are excited."

In the long run, a loss for Park City or South Summit on Friday night won't prove to be detrimental. It won't count toward either team's region record, which is the ultimate factor with regard to seeding come playoff time.

However, players on both squads will have no trouble getting up and having the motivation to play in this contest, Montzingo said.

"It's a big game," Montzingo said. "The kids all know each other. They live so close to each other. They grew up playing against each other in different youth league sports. They want to get each other. They definitely go all out against us and I think our kids will do the same against them.

"It should be a tough game, but it'll be a lot of fun."

The matchup between Park City and South Summit will take place on Friday at Dozier Field at Park City High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.