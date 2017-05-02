World class figure skaters come to Park City | ParkRecord.com

The Figure Skating Club of Park City celebrates its annual Spring ice show with headliner performances from world class figure skaters, Angela Wang, of Salt Lake City, and Jordan Moeller, who trains in Colorado Springs, Colorado. "Extra, Extra!" navigates a story line around a day at the news desk, bringing to life headlines, news stories of the day and entertainment vignettes. Featuring over 75 skaters, performances range from toddler to adults in this engaging and unique production.

Headliners Wang and Moeller come to the ensemble with lengthy senior national and international competition resumes, including seventh- and 10th-place finishes respectively at the 2017 U.S. Championships. "Extra, Extra!" also features Park City's own 2017 U.S. Championships Juvenile Competitor Samantha Bray, the first competitor from FSCPC to break into national competition.

Directed by coaches Morgan Irvin and Haley Smith, performances will be held at the Park City Ice Arena, 600 Gillmor Way, Park City, UT 84060 on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available at the Park City Ice Arena in mid-April, with admission also available at the door on performance days. Doors open 30 minutes prior to shows for first come, first served seating. Jackets, blankets and warm clothing are recommended.