Your Sports Briefs for Sept. 26-Oct. 3

South Summit 5K

The South Summit Trails Foundation is hosting its first 5K at the trails at High Star. Normally mountain bike only, the group has special permission to use the trails for this first-time race. In conjunction with the Recycle Utah Harvest Festival, the race will start at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. The run will be followed by the eighth annual Harvest Festival, featuring local crafts, food, and other non-profits. All runners get a t-shirt. There will be age division awards.

Park City Sailing's Final Regatta is imminent

Park City Sailing's fall regatta is set for Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. The Saturday regatta is followed by the Commodore's Ball. The event is casual, so attendees don't need to wear tuxedos or ball gowns. The event will feature food, drinks, music and dancing. Dress for the ball in your favorite “nautical” attire. Go preppy with your Nantucket Reds/Lilly Pulitzer, or go all out with a pirate or mermaid costume. Go to their website for more details.

Park City Water Polo undefeated

The Park City High School boys' water polo team remains undefeated in Fall League after an 18-5 win over Herriman on Saturday. Herriman trailed 5-3 after the first quarter, but according to Michael Stockwell, the Miners combined strong goalie play from both Park City goalies and multiple goals by Kiyan Mohabbizadah, Conor Thorn, Jack Troxel, Christian Stockwell, and Eli Thalos to win the match. Stockwell credited the Miners' unselfish play and passing for the team's success.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Participate in the Basin Recreation Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the fieldhouse. The Bloodmobile will be parked outside the entrance. Every blood donation helps the American Red Cross provide vital aid for up to three people, and seeing as red blood cells have a shelf-life of only 42 days, the organization greatly appreciates frequent donations (no sooner than 56 days apart). To schedule an appointment log onto redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: Basin or contact Sam Schwoebel at (435) 649-1564 ext. 25 for more information. For questions regarding blood donation eligibility contact (866) 236-3276.

Youth Fall Volleyball Clinics

Basin Recreation Fall Volleyball runs Oct. 3 to Nov. 2 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Players will learn the basics and play matches and mini-tournaments for friendly competition.

Cost is $60 for third- through fifth-graders and $100 for sixth- through ninth-graders.3

Three free skills and drills clinics will be offered after the fall session for those wanting extra play or who are interested in playing at a more competitive level. First- and second-graders can learn the basics of volleyball with adapted play for younger children. Available Fridays Oct. 6 to Nov. 3 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse.

Cost is $40 and limited to 20 players. Register online or call the Fieldhouse Front Desk at 435-655-0999 for more information.

Youth Crew – September Showdown

According to Basin Recreation, a laser battle challenge is upon us. Join the organization's Youth Crew as it loads up and shoots down to LASER QUEST for pizza, arcade games, and several epic showdowns of laser tag. The shootout will run from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with drop-off and pickup at the Trailside Admin Offices (5715 Trailside Dr.). Cost is $40 per participant. Ages 10-13. Call Sam Schwoebel at (435) 649-1564 ext. 25 for more questions.

Thriller Dance Workshop

The PC MARC is offering a five-week Thriller Dance workshop. Learn the famous dance moves with your whole family and have the chance to perform your new skills at the Park City Halloween Dog Parade. The workshop is held Sept. 30 – Oct.31 on Tuesdays, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. and on Halloween. The fee is $30. For more info and to register, visit their website or call 615-5400.

Archery Classes

NASP certified staff will lead archery classes that teach everything kids ages 10 to 15 need to know about safely hitting a bull's eye. Equipment is provided, and safety and technique will be taught with challenging games at the PC MARC, Oct. 3-26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. The fee is $75. For more info and to register visit their website or call 615-5400.

Indoor Coed Volleyball

PC Recreation offers a 6-v.-6 Coed Volleyball league at the PC MARC for players 18 and older on Wednesday evenings 6 to 10 p.m. The league offers Competitive and Recreational divisions, and is played from Oct. 4-Dec. 6. The fee is $325 per team, and the registration deadline is Sept. 27th. For more info and to register, visit their website or call 615-5400.

Swing For Sports Golf Tournament

Basin Recreation is hosting the fifth annual Swing for Sports Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Canyons Golf Course. The cost is $400 per team. This is the organization's largest fundraising event for Basin Rec's scholarship fund, which provides affordable recreation programming to underprivileged families in Park City. All proceeds will go toward the scholarship fund. Prizes, (some valued at over $1,000), will be available throughout the course. Lunch is provided following the round (a scramble). Visit their website to register or email Brian for more information, to make a prize donation or to sponsor a hole.

Bike with Basin Youth

Bike with Basin Youth and explore the trails, learn bike safety, and bike etiquette. Boys and girls ages 8-12 will enjoy beginner and intermediate bike rides on local trails.

Riders must have some mountain biking experience.

Rides will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Sessions will be held in September and October. Cost is $150 for each session. Trail locations will be emailed to participants. Space is limited to 20 riders. To register, click here or call the Fieldhouse at 435-655-0999.

Lacrosse Clinics

The Fieldhouse will offer fall clinics to those interested in learning the fundamentals of lacrosse. This program provides basic skills of movement, catching, and throwing with gradual introduction to game play. Equipment will be provided. Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. Coed: kindergarten through second grade: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. $80 per participant for six clinics, $20 per drop-in participant. Register online below, call 435-655-0999.

Adult Basketball League at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

Adult basketball leagues for ages 40 and up will be offered at the new courts at the Fieldhouse. League will be on Monday nights, 7-9 p.m. starting Oct. 2. Sign up individually and players will be placed on a team after an evaluation. Evaluation will be on the first night, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Players can request to play with friends and will be assigned together, please add requests in the registration notes. Registration is $50 per person. League is limited to 48 players

Email Matt Strader with any questions.

PC MARC offers P.E. for homeschoolers

The PC MARC is offering a weekly one-hour phys-ed class to homeschooled children. A variety of fun, physical activities are designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. Classes are held Fridays, 10-11 a.m. from Sept.15 through May 2018. The fee is $25 per month and the program is for ages 5 to 12. For more info on scheduled activities and to register, visit their website or call 615-5400.

Preschool and School Age Open Gym at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to pre-school children, ages 1 through 5, and school age children, ages 5 through 18, to participate in open gym. This gives children the opportunity to advance their gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School-age open workouts are on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for Pre-school Open Gym and $15 for School Age Open Gym and you can preregister online under the calendar section or by phone at 435-635-8100.

Pre and Postnatal Yoga registration open

With a yoga workshop catering to new and expecting moms, practices will integrate mind and body to promote movement and meditation. Sessions are held at the PC MARC on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2. The fee is $55 or $15 per class for drop-ins. For more info and to register by Sept. 26, visit their website or call 615-5400.

Big Air Gym Jam scheduled at Black Diamond Gymnastics

Fly high with the Park City co-ed Big Air program. Big Air is specially designed for skiers, boarders, skaters, etc. from ages 8 to 18 and uses in-ground Euro Trampolines, foam pits and padded training center. There is a $15 drop-in fee, Diamond Memberships do not apply. Big air Gym Jam, coached by Black Diamond's pro coaches, is held on Wednesdays (excluding business holidays) at 7:30, all athletes must be signed in by 7:40 pm.

Youth & Adult Karate Starting Soon

The PC MARC is offering sessions of Youth and Adult Karate from Sept. 11 to Oct. 19. It's a great way to improve fitness, confidence and focus. Adult sessions are for those aged 14 and over, and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older, class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit their website or call 615-5400.

PC MARC offers Dryland Training

The PC MARC is offering a special Dryland Training program for individuals seeking personal training in a group setting. The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 5 from 1-2 p.m. Designed to sculpt and strengthen, the class is led by fitness coach and two-time Olympic skier Jillian Vogtli. The class fee is $155, and space is limited. For info and to register,visit their website or call 615-5400.

Park City Running Club

Park City Running Club trains three days per week throughout the summer; Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dozier Field Track from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at Willow Creek Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit their website to register now. Fall schedule coming soon.

PC MARC Birthday Party Packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit their website.

Dog Obedience Classes offered at the PC MARC

Certified local dog trainer Heather Hampsten will teach puppy and basic obedience classes at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Tuesdays through Oct. 3 at the Park City Ice Arena. Classes are for dogs, ages 10 weeks and older, including newly adopted pets. The fee is $85. For info on class times and to register, visit their website or call 615-5400.