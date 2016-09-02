Youth Sports Alliance honors outstanding youth athletes | ParkRecord.com

Every year, the Youth Sports Alliance gathers the top athletes from its 11 member clubs for the Circle of Excellence awards.

On Sunday, the ceremony was held at the Newpark Town Center and featured prizes, awards and a concert by Patwa Reggae Band.

YSA Executive Director Aimee Preston said the ceremony is a great way to celebrate Park City’s youth athletes and their many successes.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year that we do,” she said. “We ask each of our member teams to nominate the top five percent of their athletes [for the All Star awards]. We have some teams that have athletes competing on the international scale at World Cup events or X Games. Then we have other teams that haven’t quite hit those milestones, but are competing on the local and regional stages.”

Athletes from Team Park City United, the Park City Ski Team, Summit Ski Team, Park City Nordic Ski Club, Wasatch Freestyle, The Figure Skating Club of Park City, Park City Ice Miners, Wasatch Luge Club, FLY Freestyle and the Park City Speedskating Club were on hand to receive awards.

“This year, we had about 400 people show up,” Preston said. “It’s the athletes, their friends, families, teachers and coaches. [The athletes] can’t do this on their own. They have all these cheerleaders behind them. We couldn’t have done it without the community support.”

Derek Parra, a gold-medal-winning speedskater at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics, was inducted into the YSA Hall of Fame. Preston said Parra’s induction was as much for his work with Park City kids as it was for his athletic accomplishments.

“Derek, in his own right, was an amazing athlete in speedskating,” she said. “But now he’s become an amazing speedskating coach and administrator. Some of these kids are now travelling and ending up on podiums nationally with the help of Derek and his experience.”

Also receiving a special award — the YSA Spirit of Service Award — was Tom Eastwood, who Preston said has been an important volunteer since the Youth Sports Alliance began.

“He helped to institute the Get Out & Play program, which we’ve grown over the years,” she said. “Time and time again, he has been so giving to the athletes of this community.”

This year, the annual Show Stopper Award was given in memory of freeskier Sam Jackenthal, who died on Oct. 1 after suffering severe injuries during a camp in Australia in September. Preston said the award, which was given to Troy Podmilsak of Team Park City United, was a touching tribute to a local standout.

“This year, we worked with the Jackenthal family,” she said. “If you look at the description we’ve always had for the award, it was Sam to a T. We worked with the family and named that after him.”

To learn more about the Youth Sports Alliance or its 11 member clubs, visit http://www.ysaparkcity.org.

2016 Circle of Excellence Award Winners

All Star Award Winners

Levi Baglino, Team Park City United

Lizzie Beck, Team Park City United

Ricky Blaszak, Park City Ice Miners

Samantha Bray, Figure Skating Club of Park City

Stella Buchheister, Park City Ski Team

Dillon Bush, Park City Ski Team

Reese Bynan, Park City Ice Miners

Cal Carson, Team Park City United

Drew Dana, Park City Ski Team

Elli Gettell, Summit Ski Team

Garrett Gorsch, Wasatch Luge

Hunter Goulet, Team Park City United

Wes Griffin, Park City Ice Miners

Kennedy Heavrin, Summit Ski Team

Tucker Hoefler, Park City Nordic Ski Club

Harry Hoffman, Park City Ski Team

Casey Hogg, Wasatch Free

Madison Hogg, Wasatch Free

Juliette Hopgood, Park City Ice Miners

Zoe Hopper, Figure Skating Club of Park City

Annika Hunt, Park City Ski Team

Espen Hunt, Park City Ski Team

Madison Kaiserman, Park City Ski Team

Paxton Juhlin, Fly Freestyle

Ava Kelly, Park City Ski Team

Wade Kelly, Park City Ski Team

Sophia Keyser, Summit Ski Team

Alec Little, Team Park City United

Michael Logan, Park City Ice Miners

Andee Lyons, Figure Skating Club of Park City

Lauren Macuga, Park City Ski Team

Theo Mazzone, Park City Ice Miners

Cole McDonald, Wasatch Free

Molly McNamara, Figure Skating Club of Park City

Nick Page, Wasatch Free

Beau Pederson, Park City Ice Miners

Milan Peyrin, Team Park City United

Troy Podmilsak, Team Park City United

Brynn Roberts, Figure Skating Club of Park City

Fiona Sawyer, Park City Ski Team

Ben Shuckra, Fly Freestyle

Aidan Shaw, Park City Ice Miners

Hunter Stewart, Park City Ice Miners

Colin Van Valkenburg, Park City Ice Miners

Sydney Weaver, Summit Ski Team

Sammy Wilkinson, Park City Ski Team

Sam Willis, Park City Ice Miners

Champion Award Winners

Brittney Arndt, Wasatch Luge

Duncan Biles, Wasatch Luge

Samantha Carone, Wasatch Luge

Jeanee Crane-Mauzy, Team Park City United

Casey Dawson, Park City Speed Skating Club

David Domonoske, Park City Ski Team

Joseph Eldridge, Team Park City United

Ashley Farquharson, Wasatch Luge

Jake Farquharson, Wasatch Luge

Ben Garces, Team Park City United

Valentina Garces, Team Park City United

Ashton Glass, Team Park City United

Alex Hall, Team Park City United

Marin Hamill, Team Park City United

Rell Harwood, Team Park City United

Sasha Johnstone, Team Park City United

James Kanzler, Team Park City United

Jack Kariotis, Team Park City United

Jakub Kubina, Team Park City United

Leah Lange, Park City Nordic Ski Club

Joseph Lauer, Team Park City United

Ben Loomis, Park City Nordic Ski Club

Sophia Marseilles, Team Park City United

Payton McElhiney, Team Park City United

Ryan McElmon, Team Park City United

Nate Miceli, Team Park City United

Andrew Miller, Park City Ski Team

Sophia Nester, Park City Nordic Ski Club

Bubba Newby, Team Park City United

Alanson Owen, Wasatch Luge

Sydney Palmer-Leger, Park City Nordic Ski Club

Mackenzie Rice, Wasatch Luge

Nikita Rubocki, Team Park City United

Tim Ryan, Team Park City United

Stephen Schumann, Park City Nordic Ski Club

Jared Shumate, Park City Nordic Ski Club

Dylan Sondrup, Team Park City United

Claire Thomas, Park City Ski Team

Richard Thomas, Team Park City United

Charlotte Townshend, Park City Ski Team

Henry Townshend, Team Park City United

Jessica Reinhart, Park City Ski Team

Will Valentine, Park City Speed Skating Club

Lennon Vaughan, Team Park City United

Alix Wilkinson, Park City Ski Team

Dylan Woodbury, Park City Speed Skating Club

Leadership Award Presented by Skullcandy Nominees

Ben Davis, Park City Ice Miners

Sophia Domonoske, Figure Skating Club of Park City

Tucker Hoefler, Park City Nordic Ski Club (Winner/Tie)

Joseph Lauer, Team Park City United (Winner/Tie)

Tasia Tanner, Fly Freestyle

Sam Jackenthal Show Stopper of the Year Award Presented by LiVe Well Center Nominees

Samantha Bray, Figure Skating Club of Park City

Dylan Woodbury, Park City Speed Skating Club

Ben Loomis, Park City Nordic Ski Club

Troy Podmilsak, Team Park City United (Winner)

YSA Spirit of Service Award

Tom Eastwood

YSA Hall of Fame Inductee

Derek Parra

Get Out & Play Core Values Award Presented by Rossignol

Lucas Burkemper

Charlie Ginster

Lily Gumeson

Joey Heuser

Zane Krochmal

Ellen Kuck

Emily Nelson

Autumn Reital

Amairani Santiago

Samantha Schofield

Justin Shaw

Molly-Mae Sims