Youth Sports Alliance honors outstanding youth athletes | ParkRecord.com

Youth Sports Alliance honors outstanding youth athletes
Ryan Summerlin September 2, 2016
Every year, the Youth Sports Alliance gathers the top athletes from its 11 member clubs for the Circle of Excellence awards.
On Sunday, the ceremony was held at the Newpark Town Center and featured prizes, awards and a concert by Patwa Reggae Band.
YSA Executive Director Aimee Preston said the ceremony is a great way to celebrate Park City’s youth athletes and their many successes.
“This is one of my favorite events of the year that we do,” she said. “We ask each of our member teams to nominate the top five percent of their athletes [for the All Star awards]. We have some teams that have athletes competing on the international scale at World Cup events or X Games. Then we have other teams that haven’t quite hit those milestones, but are competing on the local and regional stages.”
Athletes from Team Park City United, the Park City Ski Team, Summit Ski Team, Park City Nordic Ski Club, Wasatch Freestyle, The Figure Skating Club of Park City, Park City Ice Miners, Wasatch Luge Club, FLY Freestyle and the Park City Speedskating Club were on hand to receive awards.
“This year, we had about 400 people show up,” Preston said. “It’s the athletes, their friends, families, teachers and coaches. [The athletes] can’t do this on their own. They have all these cheerleaders behind them. We couldn’t have done it without the community support.”
Derek Parra, a gold-medal-winning speedskater at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics, was inducted into the YSA Hall of Fame. Preston said Parra’s induction was as much for his work with Park City kids as it was for his athletic accomplishments.
“Derek, in his own right, was an amazing athlete in speedskating,” she said. “But now he’s become an amazing speedskating coach and administrator. Some of these kids are now travelling and ending up on podiums nationally with the help of Derek and his experience.”
Also receiving a special award — the YSA Spirit of Service Award — was Tom Eastwood, who Preston said has been an important volunteer since the Youth Sports Alliance began.
“He helped to institute the Get Out & Play program, which we’ve grown over the years,” she said. “Time and time again, he has been so giving to the athletes of this community.”
This year, the annual Show Stopper Award was given in memory of freeskier Sam Jackenthal, who died on Oct. 1 after suffering severe injuries during a camp in Australia in September. Preston said the award, which was given to Troy Podmilsak of Team Park City United, was a touching tribute to a local standout.
“This year, we worked with the Jackenthal family,” she said. “If you look at the description we’ve always had for the award, it was Sam to a T. We worked with the family and named that after him.”
To learn more about the Youth Sports Alliance or its 11 member clubs, visit http://www.ysaparkcity.org.
2016 Circle of Excellence Award Winners
All Star Award Winners
Levi Baglino, Team Park City United
Lizzie Beck, Team Park City United
Ricky Blaszak, Park City Ice Miners
Samantha Bray, Figure Skating Club of Park City
Stella Buchheister, Park City Ski Team
Dillon Bush, Park City Ski Team
Reese Bynan, Park City Ice Miners
Cal Carson, Team Park City United
Drew Dana, Park City Ski Team
Elli Gettell, Summit Ski Team
Garrett Gorsch, Wasatch Luge
Hunter Goulet, Team Park City United
Wes Griffin, Park City Ice Miners
Kennedy Heavrin, Summit Ski Team
Tucker Hoefler, Park City Nordic Ski Club
Harry Hoffman, Park City Ski Team
Casey Hogg, Wasatch Free
Madison Hogg, Wasatch Free
Juliette Hopgood, Park City Ice Miners
Zoe Hopper, Figure Skating Club of Park City
Annika Hunt, Park City Ski Team
Espen Hunt, Park City Ski Team
Madison Kaiserman, Park City Ski Team
Paxton Juhlin, Fly Freestyle
Ava Kelly, Park City Ski Team
Wade Kelly, Park City Ski Team
Sophia Keyser, Summit Ski Team
Alec Little, Team Park City United
Michael Logan, Park City Ice Miners
Andee Lyons, Figure Skating Club of Park City
Lauren Macuga, Park City Ski Team
Theo Mazzone, Park City Ice Miners
Cole McDonald, Wasatch Free
Molly McNamara, Figure Skating Club of Park City
Nick Page, Wasatch Free
Beau Pederson, Park City Ice Miners
Milan Peyrin, Team Park City United
Troy Podmilsak, Team Park City United
Brynn Roberts, Figure Skating Club of Park City
Fiona Sawyer, Park City Ski Team
Ben Shuckra, Fly Freestyle
Aidan Shaw, Park City Ice Miners
Hunter Stewart, Park City Ice Miners
Colin Van Valkenburg, Park City Ice Miners
Sydney Weaver, Summit Ski Team
Sammy Wilkinson, Park City Ski Team
Sam Willis, Park City Ice Miners
Champion Award Winners
Brittney Arndt, Wasatch Luge
Duncan Biles, Wasatch Luge
Samantha Carone, Wasatch Luge
Jeanee Crane-Mauzy, Team Park City United
Casey Dawson, Park City Speed Skating Club
David Domonoske, Park City Ski Team
Joseph Eldridge, Team Park City United
Ashley Farquharson, Wasatch Luge
Jake Farquharson, Wasatch Luge
Ben Garces, Team Park City United
Valentina Garces, Team Park City United
Ashton Glass, Team Park City United
Alex Hall, Team Park City United
Marin Hamill, Team Park City United
Rell Harwood, Team Park City United
Sasha Johnstone, Team Park City United
James Kanzler, Team Park City United
Jack Kariotis, Team Park City United
Jakub Kubina, Team Park City United
Leah Lange, Park City Nordic Ski Club
Joseph Lauer, Team Park City United
Ben Loomis, Park City Nordic Ski Club
Sophia Marseilles, Team Park City United
Payton McElhiney, Team Park City United
Ryan McElmon, Team Park City United
Nate Miceli, Team Park City United
Andrew Miller, Park City Ski Team
Sophia Nester, Park City Nordic Ski Club
Bubba Newby, Team Park City United
Alanson Owen, Wasatch Luge
Sydney Palmer-Leger, Park City Nordic Ski Club
Mackenzie Rice, Wasatch Luge
Nikita Rubocki, Team Park City United
Tim Ryan, Team Park City United
Stephen Schumann, Park City Nordic Ski Club
Jared Shumate, Park City Nordic Ski Club
Dylan Sondrup, Team Park City United
Claire Thomas, Park City Ski Team
Richard Thomas, Team Park City United
Charlotte Townshend, Park City Ski Team
Henry Townshend, Team Park City United
Jessica Reinhart, Park City Ski Team
Will Valentine, Park City Speed Skating Club
Lennon Vaughan, Team Park City United
Alix Wilkinson, Park City Ski Team
Dylan Woodbury, Park City Speed Skating Club
Leadership Award Presented by Skullcandy Nominees
Ben Davis, Park City Ice Miners
Sophia Domonoske, Figure Skating Club of Park City
Tucker Hoefler, Park City Nordic Ski Club (Winner/Tie)
Joseph Lauer, Team Park City United (Winner/Tie)
Tasia Tanner, Fly Freestyle
Sam Jackenthal Show Stopper of the Year Award Presented by LiVe Well Center Nominees
Samantha Bray, Figure Skating Club of Park City
Dylan Woodbury, Park City Speed Skating Club
Ben Loomis, Park City Nordic Ski Club
Troy Podmilsak, Team Park City United (Winner)
YSA Spirit of Service Award
Tom Eastwood
YSA Hall of Fame Inductee
Derek Parra
Get Out & Play Core Values Award Presented by Rossignol
Lucas Burkemper
Charlie Ginster
Lily Gumeson
Joey Heuser
Zane Krochmal
Ellen Kuck
Emily Nelson
Autumn Reital
Amairani Santiago
Samantha Schofield
Justin Shaw
Molly-Mae Sims