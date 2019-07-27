$4,500 St. Regis stay, trip to South America among items available at Kimball Art Center gala

As a prelude to the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, the Kimball Art Center will host its annual Art Starts Here Gala on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. at Kimball Terrace, the Kimball Art Center’s former location at Heber Avenue and Main Street, said spokeswoman Amy Roberts.

“It’s a bit nostalgic for us,” Roberts said. “It’s like going home. It’s the place where the Kimball Art Center stood for 50 years. So it’s great to be back in that space.”

The gala, which will be catered by Culinary Crafts and sponsored by the Park City Hospital and Zions Bank, will feature a live auction that will include items such as a visit to the New York Rangers’ locker room and post-game press conference, and resort stays in Argentina and Paraguay, Roberts said.

“These experiences are simply not available for purchase,” she said. “They have been curated specifically for the event.”

Those who can’t make the gala can still purchase “golden tickets” online and enter an opportunity drawing for a $4,500 stay at St. Regis Deer Valley, according to Roberts.

The golden ticket sales close Wednesday.

“The money we bring in with the gala and opportunity drawing help Kimball Art Center fulfill its mission to inspire and connect through art,” Roberts said. “The funds allows us to offer art education in public schools, low-cost classes and scholarships for the classes as well as free exhibitions.”

For information and tickets, visit kimballartcenter.org/gala.