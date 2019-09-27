5 things to do in Park City this weekend

This weekend in Park City is packed with things to do, whether you’re looking to have a good time, a spooky good time or just to clean all those old electronics you’ve been hoarding out of the garage. (Come on, we both know laser discs are not “about to make a comeback.”) For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Defending Democracy Fun Run

Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 – 11am

The Park City Unit of the League of Women Voters invites you to embrace your inner superhero, don your best spandex, and fly on down to the Defending Democracy Fun Run hosted by the League of Women Voters of Salt Lake!

The Defending Democracy Fun Run will be a family-friendly event with games, prizes, food trucks, costume contests and more to delight Defenders of every age! Listen to live music as you register to vote, meet local non-profits, and engage in your community in a safe, fun way!

Dumpster Days

Saturday, Sept. 28, 9am – 4pm

Save yourself a trip to the landfill and take advantage of Dumpster Days! Two large bins will be placed on Woodbine Way for garbage and yard waste. Residential waste only! Businesses will be turned away and yes, we know if you are a business! Please remember to drop a donation to help Recycle Utah cover the cost of these events.

Glenwood Cemetery Tours

Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:45am – 2pm

The Park City Museum will be hosting Historic Glenwood Cemetery Tours on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 10:45am-12pm and 12:45-2:00pm. Park City history will come alive through reenactors in costume standing at various grave sites discussing life and death in the old historic mining town. Law & Order in Park City will be the overall theme this year. The tours will cost $15 per person and are appropriate for ages 10 years and older. This will be a fundraiser for the historic cemetery. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please visit parkcityhistory.org to sign-up for the event. No dogs, please.

Park City Dirty Jump Jam

Saturday, Sept. 28, 11am – 2pm

Join us at the bike party of the year, Park City Recreation’s 13th Annual Dirt Jump Jam. Don’t miss out on the music, autographs, and giveaways at this fun, FREE event!

No event on-site parking available. Please bike, bus or walk. Parking available at the PC MARC.

Fall Open Barn Days

Saturday, Sept. 28 & Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 – 4pm

Come visit Blue Moon Ranch Alpacas as we celebrate the harvest of the fleeces! We’ll have some gorgeous yarn all made from the fleeces of the alpacas who call Blue Moon Ranch home. Stock up on alpaca socks, alpaca hats, mittens and more. We even have roving for spinners! We also have four handsome baby boy alpacas who we are proud to show off for visitors. Ryder, Roman, Rocky and Remy are all sons of Romulus and great fun to watch. We have 48 alpacas here and they’ll all be happy to entertain you. This is a two-day event, we’ll be open both days from 1 – 4. We hope to see you!