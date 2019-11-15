5 Things To Do in Park City This Weekend, Nov. 15-17

For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Bling Fling Boutique

Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16

The most extravagant accessory sale of the season benefits Peace House and family’s fleeing domestic abuse. Make your shopping count and find treasures to gift for the holidays and beyond. Bling Fling will be held at Park City Community Church November 14, 15 and 16. Shopping is available on Friday and Saturday throughout the day.

https://peacehouse.salsalabs.org/blingflingboutiqueandpreviewparty

Starship at DeJoria Center

Friday, Nov. 15, 8 – 10pm

Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas is Coming to DeJoria Center!

MICKEY THOMAS is the owner of the soaring voice that propelled STARSHIP through the decades of the 80’s and 90’s. With his soulful and compelling vocals, MICKEY has established himself as one of Rock Music’s most recognizable stars.Mickey made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit “FOOLED AROUND AND FELL IN LOVE” with The ELVIN BISHOP Band. In 1979, Mickey’s joined the JEFFERSON STARSHIP as lead vocalist, after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin.

https://www.dejoriacenter.com/events/starship/

Wild Women Tribe WANDER :: hike + yoga + brunch + writing workshop

Saturday, Nov. 16, 8:30am – 2pm

Immerse yourself in the magic of a snowy Park City trail as we explore how we can re-write our own story and create an empowering approach to our future. We begin with a hot yoga class at Tadasana Yoga and then depart for a guided mindful hike (and trail-side burn release ceremony) followed by return to the yoga studio. Over a nourishing brunch, learn how to release old storylines and use the power of words to transform our past into motivating and activating future.

You’ll gain new momentum and fresh perspectives on the way language affects outlook, while receiving new tools to continue harnessing the power of words to reframe aspects of your life and create new intentions that serve, uplift and motivate you. Your story. Your choice. New, powerful you.

http://wildwomentribe.net/wander

Park City Holiday Party with Ballet West

Saturday, Nov. 16, 3 – 5pm

Join us for an afternoon of Nutcracker magic for the entire family!

Actives to include:

-Performances by Ballet West’s Academy from 3:30-4:00 PM

-Learn the choreography of the Nutcracker’s Bear and Doll

-Decorate Nutcracker ornaments

-Holiday cooking demonstration by EATS

-Photos with Nutcracker characters$10 in advance, $15 at the doorBallet West’s Nutcracker Boutique available onsite.

https://boxoffice.balletwest.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=24276

2019 KPCW Main Street Music Crawl

Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 – 11:30pm

Join us Saturday, November 16th, for the 5th Annual KPCW Main Street Music Crawl as we celebrate all things local – local music, local bars, local radio and our local community! It’s a big fat party from 7:30 pm to last call on upper Main Street that showcases five fabulous local venues and 10 bands! OP Rockwell, The Spur Bar & Grill, Flanagan’s on Main, The Cabin and Crystal Park Cantina.Select the location where you’d like to check in and begin the crawl. Gather your friends and pick your spot! All night long – move it and grove it! Listen to live music and move from venue to venue.Full evening tickets are $35 per person and you must be 21 or older to participate. Advance registration gets you two free drink chips! For tickets and information, go to KPCW.org.