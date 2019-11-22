5 Things To Do in Park City This Weekend, Nov. 22-24

For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Bobby Rush

8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23; 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24

Grammy winning blues legend, Blues Hall of Famer, 12X Blues Music Award winner, B.B. King Entertainer of the Year – Bobby Rush has been dominating Blues Music for 50 years!

http://www.parkcityshows.com

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Friday, Nov. 22, 7pm; Saturday, Nov. 23, 2pm & 7pm

Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. (A single actor plays all the not-so-nice D’Ysquiths, adding to the merriment.) Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward —until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together?

https://www.onthestage.com/show/park-city-high-school/a-gentlemans-guide-to-love-and-murder-95574/

Rick Gerber and the Night Caps

Saturday, November 23, 7pm – Sunday, November 24, 2019, 1am

Come join us at the downstairs tavern this Saturday for a night full of fun! the doors will be open at 7pm. The band will start playing at 10pm. See you Soon!

http://www.flanagansonmain.com

Custom Cards

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10am – 12pm

Create your own holiday cards while learning about relief printmaking methods. Children 10 and under must register with an adult.

https://kimballartcenter.org/classes/custom-cards/

Swaner’s Craft Sunday

Sunday, Nov. 24, 11am – 1pm

Bring your crafty kids to Swaner’s Craft Sunday! Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter will offer a nature-themed craft every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages are welcome! Free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

swanerecocenter.org