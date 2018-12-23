55th annual Christmas Eve torchlight parade to light up Park City Mountain slopes

For the past 55 years, more than 120 Park City Mountain ski and snowboard school instructors light their flares at and descend down Payday to Homerun in the resort's Christmas Eve torchlight parade.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Santa Claus will make an appearance as the light begins to fade at about 5 p.m.

Prior to the parade, the resort will offer family-friendly activities starting with free s'mores at 3 p.m. at Park City Mountain Village. Bluegrass band The Proper Way will perform live at 2:30 p.m. at the Umbrella Bar, and guitarist "Classic" Steve Schuffert will sing at 3:30 p.m. at Legends Bar and Grill.

Schuffert, who has worked with blues guitarist Tommy Castro, T. Graham Brown and Josh Kelly, moved to Park City from Nashville in 2012.

Free hot cocoa and holiday cookies will be served at 5:30 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.