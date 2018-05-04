A backstage pass to summer concerts in Park City

The Wasatch Back will be filled with live music in a few weeks when the summer concert season starts.

Park City and Summit County are two of the few locations in Utah where residents and visitors have the opportunity to enjoy indoor and outdoor concerts nearly every day of the week thanks to Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, Mountain Town Music, Park City Institute and First Tracks Entertainment.

These production organizations present concerts at venues such as Deer Valley Resort, City Park, the DeJoria Center, Woodenshoe Park, Billy Blanco's and other smaller stages throughout the county, as well as Park City Mountain Resort and the Canyons Village base area.

While music-lovers gather to celebrate the season with friends and families and cheer for their favorite rock, classical, pop, soul, funk, jazz, folk or country artists, venues and production crews work behind the scenes to ensure the concerts run smoothly.

These crews and venues collaborate with the city and county as they juggle scheduling, security, permits, artist needs, stage and equipment setup and takedown, and safety issues.

When the crews do their jobs correctly, the party at the front of the stage will continue until curtain call.

The Park Record peeks behind the curtains and unveils the technical dance required to present these concerts, which make Park City and Summit County a summer music destination.