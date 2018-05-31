A final note from a Treble Maker ringleader

Being the original director of Park City Treble Makers, this wonderful ensemble of 16 women, was one of the highlights of my musical life.

We began slowly and carefully, but had developed into the premier a cappella chorus in Summit and Wasatch Counties.

Dedication by our members and continued commitment to excellence produced the sound we all wanted and worked so hard to achieve. And achieve it we did.

As our reputation grew and the demands on our schedule increased, it became obvious to me that my energy level was not keeping up with the standards I'd set.

And as time passed on, I realized that there are still many things that my husband, Jim, and I want to do.

With the Christmas season and the wonderful salon concerts we presented a glorious memory, it seemed the perfect time to pass the baton.

Recommended Stories For You

Do I miss my "singing sisters"?

Of course.

You don't spend six seasons, working weekly with wonderful women, without feeling a sense of loss when that's gone.

But I am so happy to have made the decision to retire, as I know it was the correct one. And husband Jim is thrilled.

The best part is knowing that Colleen Earnshaw, from our first soprano section, has stepped in the directorship and the joy continues.

It's all good.