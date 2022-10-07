A new publisher opens another chapter for The Park Record

Valerie Spung in early October became the new publisher of The Park Record. She remains the advertising department director in a dual role.

David Jackson/Park Record

Valerie Spung is looking forward to her role as The Park Record’s new publisher, and the opportunity and obligation that comes with running one of the nation’s oldest community newspapers.

“I understand our responsibility to the community as the voice of local news and being the local news choice for the people who live here,” she said. “My job is to make sure we have a place for those stories to run. I also will make sure this ship called The Park Record is sailing smoothly and make sure we have revenue to continue what we’re doing.”

Spung stepping up as publisher is the latest change The Park Record has undergone in the past two weeks.

The newspaper welcomed a new editor, Robert Meyerowitz, and hosted longtime publisher Andy Bernhard’s retirement.

In spite of those changes, Spung, who replaces Bernhard, said the role of The Park Record will remain the same.

“We are always going to put out a newspaper and report local news,” she said. “We are still dedicated to our coverage of Park City and Summit County.”

Spung’s commitment stems from the trust she has with her employees.

“I really respect the editorial department, because they are knowledgeable about what they are reporting on and have cultivated sources with care,” she said. “While Robert runs the editorial department, I’m going to stand by him and the reporters, because they are all dedicated and professionals in their field.”

The ad department, which Spung has overseen since 1998, is also an important gear in The Park Record machine.

“I work with great and creative people who are committed to excellence,” she said. “They are smart and they know their jobs.”

In addition to the editorial and ad departments, The Park Record relies on its production team, circulation manager and others to bring news to the community, Spung continued.

“One of the things Andy showed me during his time as publisher was how he was very much committed to the newspaper’s people, the people who work here,” she said.

While some people may have an idea about the ad department, the production department and editorial department, most people don’t know about those who run the presses and the crew that distributes and circulates the newspaper, Spung said.

“There are so many things that happen in the background that no one really knows about, that have to come together to get the newspaper out,” she said. “Not only do we deal with budgets, we have to keep an eye on newsprint, printing, distribution and delivery, as well as electric and heating bills. And we also have the digital platform, parkrecord.com, to oversee. I think we have a really good and intelligent team here that will keep those going and move us in a positive direction.”

Spung has always loved journalism, and has the credentials to back up her passion. After attending two years at the University of Montana, Spung transferred and got her degree in mass communications from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“My career in advertising started at the Seattle Times in the early 1980s, when they were in a joint operating agreement with the Seattle Post-Intelligencer,” she said. “I started out in classified, and left as a major’s manager” — someone who finds innovative ways and partnerships that generate revenues, maximize profit and increase market share.

“I always knew this was what I wanted to do,” she said. “There are so many people who fall into a job and it becomes their career. But this is what I wanted to do.”

Spung’s next career stop was in Colorado, where she worked for the Denver Post. “I was also working for a magazine with ABC/Disney, when Andy hired me,” she continued. “I moved to Park City, and at the time I thought it would only be three to five years.”

Those five years turned into 25.

“I got here and realized that this is a pretty cool place to be,” she said. “It’s beautiful. There’s a lot to do, and it’s a very smart community that cares about what happens here and how it happens.”

During her time as The Park Record’s ad department director, Spung married her husband John Spung, and she expanded the number of magazines and special sections that are published under The Park Record brand.

“When I started we had the Real Estate Weekly and some special sections,” she said. “Today we have 22 magazines and three special sections, and these lifestyle publications bring in a different audience, whether they are people who live here or people who visit here.”

Spung looks forward to her time as publisher to strengthen her long-standing relationships with residents and visitors and build new relationships.

“The people who live here are passionate about living here, whether they have been here for 35 years or 3,” she said. “They care about a range of issues from development to what dogs need leashes and what dogs don’t, and that all makes this a better place.”