Access the concerts on Main Street

For 15 years, the Access Film Music Showcase has been a Park City staple during film festival week.

It is held at The Spur Bar & Grill, said "Chicago" Mike Beck, former Park City resident and Access Film Music Showcase founder.

"The Spur basically turns the keys over to us and allows us to bring in these wonderful musicians from all over the world," Beck said. "The venue provides a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere where people can come in and enjoy the musicians and their music."

This year's showcase will be held at The Spur from Monday, Jan. 22, to Sunday, Jan. 28. There is also a sneak-peek preview that will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Poplar Street Pub in Salt Lake City.

The goal of Access is to expose musicians and their music to film, TV and advertising executives, but also get musicians in touch with each other and learn about how to get their music into films and on TV, Beck said.

"The No. 1 factor in finding artists to play the festival is looking for original and compelling songwriting or music that is engaging and exciting," Beck said. "We put on a live music showcase. So we want people who come to The Spur to enjoy the music and artists."

Beck also seeks artists who have good recordings, whether they self-recorded or used a studio.

"We also want the quality of material that are on these artists' recordings ready to be used in film or TV, without having to be rerecorded," he said.

Throughout the years, Access Film Music Showcase has cultivated a strong stable of musicians not only in the United States, but also in Europe.

"Some of these artists also perform with Access Film Music Showcase at Ecu, the European Independent Film Festival, in Paris, France, in May, and we also do a showcase in Kansas City as part of the Folk Alliance International Conference in February," Beck said. "The Park City showcase has been the catalyst of it all. It was the first event that brought us into existence. It's been great to see the community support us."

Another reward is seeing the musicians share resources, gigs, homes and vehicles, Beck said.

"It's also great to see how musicians have stepped up to support each other and learn how to get their music in film and on TV," he said.

In addition to international artists, Access Music Showcase tries to book as many Utah musicians as it can each year.

"Utah artists have really been making names for themselves on a national and international level," Beck said. "I play in Europe a lot and we've seen a flow of Utah musicians into venues throughout Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy. I can't say we've been the cause of it all, but we have been part of that."

Access Music Showcase always ends with a celebration on the final Sunday of film festival week.

"We always close things down with an acoustic hootenanny and an electric fruitenanny," Beck said. "That's when we get all of the musicians we spotlighted who are still in town as well as local musicians who are at least 21 years old to come and play. It's less pointed towards the industry and more oriented to the local music community."

The Access Film Music Showcase will run Jan. 22-28 at The Spur Bar & Grill, 352 Main St. Admission is free before 8 p.m. The showcase schedule will be posted online on Monday at accessfilmmusic.net.