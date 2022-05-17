After 20 years, brothers finally making music together

Greenhole, founded by Parkite John Bagley and his brother Dave Bagley, have released its debut album, "Everything and Always." The album, which features drummer Kerry Cockayne, is available digitally.

Courtesy of Greenhole

The album “Everything and Always” by local band Greenhole has been two decades in the making.

The last time the group — bassist John Bagley, his brother and guitarist Dave Bagley and drummer Kerry Cockayne — played together was 20 years ago when a friend asked them to score an independent film.

By that time, Dave had played in local bands such as Wondercrash, Howl, Blood Poets, Clocks and Single Bullet Theory, while John and Cockayne worked the Salt Lake music scene in bands The Pinch and Model Photographer.

“That was the first time us three got together,” John said. “We went into the studio and bashed out a handful of songs.”

After playing in separate Salt Lake-based bands in the late 1990s, Dave and John Bagley played in bands in California and Washington, respectively, and decided to finally work together after COVID-19 hit.

Dave, who currently lives in L.A., reached out to John, who has called Pinebrook home since 2017, to see if he would be interested in making some music.

John jumped on the idea, and the two knew they wanted to work with Cockayne if he was available.

“Kerry Cockayne is an amazing drummer, and I’ve been so lucky to play with him since we were kids,” John said.

The songs, except the tune “Save Me Some,” which Dave wrote in the 1990s, were written when he found he had a lot of time on his hands during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I was trying to find my own alone time because I had two daughters who were schooling remotely, and my wife was also working remotely,” he said. “So there were four of us in the house.”

Dave decided to turn his guest house into a writing room.

“I found if you sort of create an environment where you can be alone and write by yourself, you can pull a lot of stuff out of your mind without distractions,” he said.

The brothers sent the songs back and forth virtually through emails and Dropbox programs, according to John.

“It was really just sharing files, and we would email each other with comments,” he said. “We’d FaceTime independently.”

Having the same MacBook Pros and ProTools programs helped the process move quickly, Dave said.

“I would tell John that I had a new song up, and he would pull it down and put a bassline on it,” he said. “Then he’d text me back, and we went back and forth.”

The only time the three got together and played live was the night before the band went into the studio to record the tracks, Dave said.

“We ran through the songs a couple of times, and that was it,” he said.

Greenhole, a name suggested by Dave’s daughter, recorded “Everything and Always” over two weekends towards the end of 2021 at Man Vs. Music studios, which opened in 2003.

The studio’s owner, Mike Sasich, is well known in the Salt Lake music scene and has played in bands such as The No-Nation Orchestra, Andale! and The Jingoes.

“John located Mike and suggested we record the album there,” Dave said. “The sessions were super fun and comfortable.”

During the recording sessions, the band asked Sasich to play lead guitar on the song “Used Firecracker.”

“The song has a country feel to it, and we originally wanted to get a pedal-steel guitarist to play on it,” Dave said. “We couldn’t get one, so we asked Mike to play on the track.”

After the two-weekend sessions, Greenhole got together with Sasich to mix and master the album, which is now available on all digitalmusic platforms.

Although COVID-19 proved to be a difficult time for many people, the Bagleys are grateful for the opportunity to finally work together again.

“It’s been nice having this project with my brother,” Dave said. “We’ve always been close, and this was a great way to stay connected during the lockdown.”

John, who is six years younger than Dave, asked why they didn’t get together for a permanent project earlier.

“This was something I always wanted to do, and we’re already working on another one,” he said.