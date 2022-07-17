Aiko ‘Truckin’’ its way to pay tribute to the Grateful Dead at Deer Valley

Nashville-based Aiko, featuring Parkite Ben Anderson, will honor the Grateful Dead with a free concert on July 20 at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater.

Courtesy of Ben Anderson

On July 9, 1995, Jerry Garcia played his last concert with the Grateful Dead at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The last song of the set was “Box of Rain,” which, fittingly, is about the winding journey through life.

Exactly one month later, the beloved “Captain Trips” bid the world goodnight and died from a heart attack in Forest Knolls, California.

Parkite Ben Anderson, bassist and co-founder of the Nashville-based band Aiko , remembers when he heard of Garcia’s departure from life’s “Golden Road.”

“I was a practicing lawyer at the time in Los Angeles,” Anderson said. “I was in a library and somebody came to me and told me the horrible news that Jerry passed.”

At first, Anderson didn’t believe it.

“There were always rumors over the years about Jerry dying, and they were all wrong,” he said. “But this time, it was true. It was a sad day that the world lost a musician who was pretty young, relatively speaking — 52 years old — and somebody who created music that will live forever.”

Aiko will help keep the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead alive when it plays a free concert on Wednesday, July 20, at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater.

The show, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is part of Mountain Town Music’s Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series, and Anderson is ready to play.

“We’ve been working hard on some surprises,” he said. “Aiko has 38 years under our belt, but there is so much in the Grateful Dead catalog — not only with their own songs, but the songs they covered and the songs they were inspired by. So we have a few doozies we can’t wait to spring on the audience.”

Aiko’s Steve Krafft, left, and Ben Anderson lay down some live jam-band grooves. Anderson, a Park City resident, is looking forward to the band’s free July 20 concert that will pay tribute to the Grateful Dead at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater.

Courtesy of Ben Anderson

Wednesday’s show also continues Aiko’s annual tradition of performing in Park City, Anderson said.

“We love to play at this time of year to honor arguably one of the greatest musicians and humans to ever walk the planet,” he said. “One of the reasons why I love playing and honoring that man and his music is because we want to continue to carry it forward in our own way.”

Anderson believes Aiko’s renditions of classic Grateful Dead songs would make Garcia smile because he was steeped in every kind of American music.

“Jerry jumped in a convertible in the late 1960s and drove town-to-town, coast-to-coast, to visit little clubs and juke joints where he would play gospel, country, blues, jazz and hill music,” he said. “He would listen and play and learn, and then wove all of that into the fabric that was Jerry Garcia. Who knows what kind of music we would have had if Jerry would have lived on?”

While Aiko makes sure it finds the balance and aligns its performances to the Dead’s live and recorded music, Anderson also enjoys hearing different interpretations of the songs.

“I love when a reggae band, a bluegrass band, a jazz band or a hard-rock band will take the Dead’s music, their lyrics and make the songs their own,” he said. “That’s what the Grateful Dead spirit is all about.”

Anderson started playing with Aiko in Nashville as its bassist 38 years ago with lead guitarist and vocalist Steve Ballenger, drummer Ross Mason and guitarist-vocalist Ted Pattison.

“I started playing these songs before I saw the Grateful Dead live,” he said. “I was already playing ‘Bertha,’ ‘Samson and Deliliah’ and ‘Beat It On Down the Line,’ some of these great songs, but when I saw them for the first time in 1985, that was it for me.”

Anderson’s bandmates helped open up diverse musical experiences for him.

While Anderson came from a Neil Young-songwriting type of background, Ted had a Bob Dylan and Beatles background, he said.

Aiko bassist and Parkite Ben Anderson stands by Bertha, his trusty Harley Davidson. Anderson is ready for his band to play its Grateful Dead tribute concert on Wednesday at Deer Valley.

Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

“Ross was our prog guy, who was into Neil Peart from Rush, and Steven had a Grateful Dead, bluegrass and roots music background,” he said. “When you put us all together, the common ground we kept finding was the Dead, Allmans and Dylan.”

Working with the band and getting into the Grateful Dead also exposed Anderson to different cultures, lifestyles and people.

“I was a country boy who grew up in a sheltered, Southern Baptist, small-town environment, and because we didn’t travel much, I wasn’t exposed to a lot of things,” he said. “But when I, as they say, ‘got on the bus’ with the Grateful Dead, my life changed.”

Anderson started seeing the world differently.

“I began to see myself better in terms of my relationship with other people,” he said. “I also began to understand mindfulness and tolerance, and I developed a greater appreciation for music and the human experience.”

Aiko’s lineup evolved In the late 1980s with the addition of another lead guitarist and singer, Steve Krafft and a second drummer, Lance Deal, according to Anderson.

Pattison doesn’t play with the band much anymore. The present lineup includes keyboardist Scott Fernandez and two vocalists — Jessie Krafft and Michelle Yahn, Steve Krafft’s niece and wife, respectively, and Anderson enjoys playing live with this lineup as much as he did when he first started.

“I love celebrating the experience of the Grateful Dead in terms of seeing an audience who loves that music or seeing someone who is new to the music,” he said.

The relationship between Aiko and the audience is also a cosmic experience, Anderson said.

“Jerry would sometimes talk about how the audience would push the band to explore different things,” he said. “That’s our experience, too. We don’t know what’s going to happen when we get on stage, and the audience doesn’t know. We just let it all unfold.”

The secret of taking the audience on a satisfying musical trip is knowing when to start the exploration, Anderson said.

“We listen to each other and play off of one another, and there are moments in those genres that allows us to expand,” he said. “Sometimes we’re out shaking on a limb, but I like to go ahead and fall off to see what happens.”

Anderson looks forward to Wednesday’s concert at Deer Valley because of the support Park City has shown the band over the years.

“They know they can come and get a pre-authentic Grateful Dead experience,” he said. “We’re going to go three straight hours, and laying it out there. As Mickey Hart has said, ‘We are going to lay it down dirty and play it back clean.’ I still don’t quite know what that means, but I really like the saying. Who knows what can happen in that magical, electro-magnetic, positive vortex of positive energy that will be at the amphitheater on July 20.”