All Seasons is hosting a bingo adventure in Old Town

As the coronavirus pandemic shut down All Seasons Adventures from hosting its usual river rafting, horseback riding and trap shooting, co-owners Spencer Byrne and Justin Brown turned over a new card and started Old Town PC Bingo.

The photo scavanger-hunt game, which runs through May 10, is designed to allow families and friends who are quarantined together to explore Park City and win prizes while keeping within the Summit County Health Department’s social distancing requirements, according to Byrne.

Teams of any size can print off a bingo card by visiting allseasonsadventures.com/covid-19-game-old-town-pc-bingo and come up with a team name, he said.

The card is divided into five categories — signs, statues, art, random and buildings — all of which can be found in abundance in Old Town from the Trolley turnaround on Lower Main Street, King Road, Park Avenue, Main Street and Swede Alley, Byrne said.

“It’s crazy to see just how many things you can find that we usually rush by on a daily basis,” he said.

The goal is to find as many locations on the card as possible and take a team photo at each landmark, Byrne said.

“For parents looking to add a little more meat to the activity, we’ll post historical facts and hints every day on Instagram and Facebook that they can share with their families or groups,” he said.

Once teams get a bingo, whether it’s vertical, horizontal, diagonal or blackout, and after they follow @allseasonsadventures, they can post the photo of the card and the photos on Instagram with the hashtag #OldTownPCBingo, Byrne said.

“One Instagram post can contain up to 10 photos, and scoring will be tracked through the number of bingos associated with each team through the hashtag,” Byrne said. “Each bingo will be counted as one point and a blackout is worth three.”

Teams will be entered into an opportunity drawing for every point they earn, according to Byrne.

“We will then announce winners on May 11, the day after the game ends,” he said. (See accompanying list for the prizes).

“Once we started putting the bingo game together, we started reaching out to these people, some of whom are close friends, to see if anyone was interested in donating prizes,” Byrne said. “Every company we contacted said yes, and we were happy to see how many companies were eager to give back to the people who have supported them over the years.”

Old Town PC Bingo also has the blessing of the Summit County Health Department.

“This was, indeed, approved by the clearinghouse,” said Derek Siddoway, the county’s communication and public engagement director.

The catch, said Byrne, is that groups need to follow the health department’s social distancing guidelines.

“We definitely want to stress the fact that this is for people who are quarantined together, and teams should not interact with anyone outside of their own quarantine group,” he said. “When they find a location, all they need to do is take a photo. They don’t need to touch anything.”

While interactive bingo is different from river rafting, the game fits with All Seasons Adventure’s goal to get people working together, Byne said.

“We have always done outdoor recreation, but we also do a ton of team building and corporate events that include scavenger hunts and other games,” he said. “We’re always creating these fun ways for people to get together, and we love to include some of Park City’s mining and skiing history to get people out and around town.”