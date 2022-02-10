Alpine Distilling founder honored as a Kentucky Colonel

Alpine Distilling owner Robert Sergent Jr. was recently awarded the honor of Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Alpine Distilling founder and distiller Robert Sergent Jr. is now known as Colonel Robert S. Sergent Jr.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear bestowed the title of Kentucky Colonel, the highest honor in the Union’s 15th state, on the Park City resident a few weeks ago. The title of colonel is in recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to the community, state and nation, according to the decree.

Kentucky is known for whiskey, and Sergent, who was born and raised in Kentucky, joins a group of elite distillers, including Harrison Blanton, James Bean and Elijah Craig, who have also been named colonels.

“It is an honor,” Sergent said. “If you’re a distiller from Kentucky, it puts you in the pantheon of others you really admire, the ones you really look up to.”

The honor is awarded to artists, entrepreneurs, politicians, entertainers and others, which also puts Sergent in the same circle as photographer Ansel Adams, champion boxer/activist Muhammad Ali and award-winning journalist Charles Kuralt.

Sergent isn’t the first in his family to be given the rank of Kentucky Colonel. His father, Robert Sergent Sr., is also a Kentucky Colonel, and he has friends who have received the recognition.

“Although it doesn’t change my life at all, it’s really neat to join that gathering of people who really have done enough for the governor of Kentucky to say, ‘Here’s a pat on the back,’” Sergent said. “I’m proud of it.”

Kentucky Colonels date back to the early 1813, when the Kentucky militia disbanded after the War of 1812. Then-Gov. Issac Shelby commissioned Charles S. Todd as an Aide-de-Camp on the governor’s staff, and his official rank and grade was colonel.

In 1931, the rank took on a new meaning after a group of colonels, under the watchful eye of Gov. Flem Sampson, formed a society and conducted their first meeting in Frankfort.

A decree signed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear proclaims Alpine Distilling owner Robert Sergent Jr. as a Kentucky Colonel. The title is given to people from Kentucky whose work benefits their communities.

“I understand it is an accomplishment in a certain field, not so much as in sales, but as far as making your community better through what you do,” said Sergent, who moved to Park City with his wife Sara, a fellow distiller, and two boys 12 years ago.

“It started with our relationship with our kids,” he said. “I didn’t choose to be born in Kentucky, but when we moved to Utah, we carried parts of that history with us.”

Distilling was a chance for Sergent to teach his children what it means to be a Kentucky distiller, and make a positive impact from the environmental and sustainability standpoints in the community.

Some of those responsibilities to the community range from how Alpine Distillery sources its ingredients to how it disposes of spent grains, he said.

“That can be interpreted in various ways, but in the most tangible sense it’s about how much waste are we creating and whether or not we can do a better job at reducing it,” he said.

While there are a lot of options of how to dispose of grains that have been used in creating spirits, Alpine Distilling works with Wasatch Resource Recovery to turn their spent grains into methane gas, Sergent said.

“We pay $1,000 a month to ship my grains from whiskey production to the Salt Lake Valley where it will be turned into a clean, renewable fuel source,” he said.

In keeping with its mission to keep its carbon footprint at a minimum, Alpine Distilling taps into the Summit County community for its employees.

“We look at what jobs we are creating, and make sure we are doing what we can to reduce their impact on the infrastructure,” he said. “Most of our employees live in Summit County, and live in a 4-mile radius of Main Street, so they can ride bikes or walk to work. And that makes a difference.”

Sergent also thought about the community when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Park City. While the company worked on stocking up on distilling spirits, it also started making hand sanitizer.

“Making vodka takes ethanol and water, and making sanitizer uses ethanol, water, hydrogen peroxide and, in our case, glycerin,” Sergent said. “It was an easy pivot for us, but we didn’t want to be stuck in a non-drinkable space.”

Alpine Distilling’s current project is relocating its Alpine Pie Bar from the basement of 350 Main St. to a bigger space next door at 364 Main St., with the entrance at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Avenue.

Alpine Distillery owner and founder Robert Sergent Jr., a newly named Kentucky Colonel, is gearing up to open the relocated Alpine Pie Bar, where adults can enjoy making gin and the pairing of craft cocktails and pie in a casual speakeasy setting.

The Pie Bar, where adults can enjoy the pairing of craft cocktails and pie in a casual speakeasy setting, is also the place where Sara Sergent, winner of the Gin of the Year 2021 gold medal at the World’s Most Important Gin Competition in London last October, offers a custom gin experience. The experience is an educational program where people can learn about the history of gin and make their own spirits.

“As a bar we want to serve as a center of education for mixology,” Rob Sergent said. “I think there is a strong interest in craft. We are certainly craft. We’re small-volume and both Sara and I are accomplished in what we do.”

To help further that vision, Alpine Distillery hired a chef who will help patrons find spirits they can enjoy.

“We have a responsibility to help people understand in a rewarding sense to explore aroma and flavor profiles, so we’re utilizing a chef’s mindset with our approach towards flavor exploration,” Sergent said. “We want to help people uncover their love for spirits, because our spirits can be celebrated in a responsible cocktail experience.”