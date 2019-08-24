An array of community programs offered by Jewish Family Service

Senior programs

• Gleeful Choir

Established in 2017, the Gleeful Choir is a free choir for dementia clients and their caregivers.

• Music and Memory

Established in January 2014, Jewish Family Service’s Music & Memory Program is the first of its kind in Utah. It is an innovative and effective tool that provides personalized music playlists to seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The music engages the mind and enables these individuals to reconnect with the world and those around them through music-triggered memories.

• Senior Adult Services

Health problems, loneliness or loss can make each day a struggle as one ages. Understanding and communicating can be difficult, but we can help both senior adults and their family members to find options to address their needs.

• Solutions to Senior Hunger

In 2016/17 Jewish Family Service was one of 12 state organizations chosen to participate in the Solutions to Senior Hunger program. This FREE service to help people 50 years and older enroll in the Food Stamps program is available to anyone regardless of background or denomination in Salt Lake, Wasatch, and Summit counties.

• The Lunch Bunch

The Lunch Bunch groups are an outreach program that meets monthly to enjoy lunch, socialization, and education. Contact Hindy Friedman, Hindy@jfsutah.org or 801-746-4334.

• Reimagining Your Life: A Creative Aging Workshop

Jewish Family Service’s Creative Aging Workshop Re-Imagining Your Life is for individuals who would like to find purpose and meaning in the next phase of their lives.

• Creative Aging: One-day Writing Workshops

Jewish Family Service’s Creative Aging One-Day Workshop Listening to Your Inner Voice: A Path to Insight & Clarity is for individuals who would like to find purpose and meaning in the next phase of their lives.

Families

• Parent Plus Program Workshops

Jewish Family Service’s Parent Plus Program is for couples and families who want to strengthen their family relationships. Free, but preregistration is required.

Everyone

• Writing as a Tool to Cope with Anxiety: A Creative Writing Workshop

Jewish Family Service’s Writing as a Tool to Cope With Anxiety Workshop is for individuals who would like to learn how to settle swirling emotions and calm their minds with writing in a supportive environment.

• Mindful Eating Workshop

Jewish Family Service’s Mindful Eating Workshop is for individuals who would like to have a more balanced, respectful, healthy, and joyful relationship with food and eating.

• Counseling

Counseling is the cornerstone of Jewish Family Service’s programs. We provide mental health services on a sliding fee scale allowing us to reach people at all income levels.

• Safety Net Program

Jewish Family Service is a rare “one stop shop” for EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE. Food pantry, thrift-store vouchers, loans and solutions to senior hunger

• Jewish Community Assistance Programs

There are times in life when we walk a tightrope, trying to keep our balance among life’s unexpected circumstances and hardships. For these times, JFS offers a safety net for members of the Jewish community and those affiliated with it. These include loans, emergency funds, career referrals and support group for individuals and families who are contemplating conversion to Judaism with a focus on Jewish identity, family relations, and life-cycle events.

For information, visit jfsutah.org.