An expanded Latino Arts Fest returns to Park City after a year of uncertainty

Danzas Chile performs on stage during the 2019 Latino Arts Festival. The Christian Center of Park City has expanded the festival this year, after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19 concerns.

Park Record file photo

The Christian Center of Park City’s Latino Arts Festival will make up for lost time this year.

After not hosting the event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the humanitarian nonprofit will present a week of art, music and dance from June 20 to June 26 in venues located throughout the area, said Executive Director Rob Harter.

“Typically the festival has been a two-day affair, but we’ve stretched it out for nearly a week,” Harter said. “We had originally thought to stretch things out for social distancing, and to have a few more options for people who wouldn’t have been able to attend a two-day festival, but we thought why not work with other partners to schedule events all week.”

The festival officially launches Sunday at the Park Silly Sunday Market on Main Street, with performances by performing artists that include Mariachi Dinastia Mexicana de Utah, Ballet Folklorico and Viva Peru. (See accompanying schedule).

The celebrations will continue Monday through Saturday with art exhibitions and short film screenings at the Christian Center’s Gathering Space, Harter said.

“Each day, we will host artists and their paintings, sculpture, weaving exhibitions and more in our gathering space,” he said. “This is a platform for artists to display their art, which is, in many cases, their livelihood. And we hope it will help them get back on their feet by displaying and selling their artwork and making some money, particularly after last year when most artists were impacted negatively by COVID-19.”

Harter cherishes the Christian Center’s partnership with Sundance Institute, which programmed the screenings of independent short films that will run constantly in a revolving fashion at the Christian Center each day.

“We reached out to Sundance the second year we did the festival and asked if they would be interested in screening a film in conjunction with the event, and they were on board,” he said.

Eva Rinaldi, director of the Sundance Institute’s Utah Community Program team, said in a statement that these types of screenings give the public and artists opportunities that open the exchange of ideas while reaching a larger audience.

“We’re eager to gather in-person again, in creative yet safe arrangements that allow us to collectively celebrate independent stories,” Rinaldi said. “Working alongside film teams, our programming team, and our many on-the-ground partners and advocates, it’s been a pleasure to assemble this lineup and devise innovative ways to get these artists’ projects in front of audiences.”

Festivities will also include a Monday night concert by Sabor Tropical at City Park and an “Art Talk” with visual artist Adrian Esparza, who will discuss his 3D woven serapes sculptural installations at the Kimball Art Center on Wednesday, June 23, Harter said.

“Kimball has always been a supporter of the Latino Arts Fest, but this year they’ve stepped things up to spotlight Latinx artists,” he said. “During this presentation, people will be able to get to the next level of learning about the artist’s inspiration and the background of the artwork.”

The festival will partner with Park City Film, the Utah Olympic Park and Dragonfli Media Technologies for screenings during the Twilight Drive-in at Utah Olympic Park series on June 24. The films that night will be Luiz Valdez’s “La Bamba,” an award-winning 1987 biopic of Ritchie Valens starring Lou Diamond Phillips, and Mariem Perez Riera’s documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It,” which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

“Unfortunately, I missed the documentary at Sundance, because I couldn’t get tickets,” Harter said. “It looked fascinating, and I’m looking forward to seeing it, because it gives insight into Rita and how she got into Hollywood and the challenges she faced.”

Sabor Tropical will perform Monday, June 21, at City Park during the 2021 Latino Arts Festival.

Park Record file photo

Expanding the Latino Arts Fest to a week-long celebration illustrates how much the community supports the local Latino population, according to Harter.

“This elevates the Latinx community and it gives them a greater voice,” he said. “It also shows them that they are fully part of our the larger community, and the partnerships with the Kimball Art Center, the Sundance Institute and Park City Film that tells me that the festival can become a wonderful community event, like the Fourth of July and Miners Day, we can all look forward to each year as Parkites.”

2021 Latino Arts Fest When: June 20-26 Where: Various venues in Park City Web: ccofpc.org/latino-arts-festival