An outdoors Summit Arts Showcase gives artists and patrons some breathing room

Artists talk with attendees of the 2017 Summit Arts Showcase at the Red Barn in Oakley. This year’s showcase, which runs Friday and Saturday, will be held outdoors to provide a larger area for more artists and to give patrons more space to socially distance.

Park Record file photo

This summer’s Summit Art Showcase will head to the great outdoors Friday and Saturday at Oakley’s Red Barn.

Instead of showcasing their works indoors, local artists and creatives will set up shop outside the facility, which will allow for a bigger roster, said Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County executive director.

In the past the showcase was limited to about 20 artists due to the square footage in the barn, Scudder said.

“This year we can spread out, and we will have up to 30 artists, including painters, photographers, jewelers and ceramicists,” she said (See accompanying list). “It’s a great opportunity for local residents to come out and discover new local artists, and reconnect with ones they know.”

Some of the participating artists will also perform live demonstrations, Scudder said.

“We have an incredible range of artistic and creative talent here in Summit county, and we encourage artists to do demonstrations on site,” she said.

The Arts Council is also partnering with Connect Summit County, a mental wellness nonprofit.

“They will have a pop-up tent on site and will connect community members with all of their mental-health resources,” Scudder said. “We all know art and creativity supports mental health and vice versa, so we are looking forward to working with Connect to support their message.”

As an added attraction, Connect Summit County will exhibit a mural about self care created by kids from Coalville, hand out coloring books and present an interactive tree sculpture, she said.

Shifting the event outside will also help the arts council adapt to new COVID-19 regulations.

“We will be able to slowly transition back to producing the showcase after not being able to hold any events last year, and we hope that holding the event outdoors would help people feel safer to attend the event,” Scudder said.

In addition to the visual arts, the event will feature performing and culinary arts.

Three local singer-songwriters will perform throughout the event, with Ryan Walsh opening the showcase from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Brooke Mackintosh will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and Keith Carney will close the event with his performance that will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Food will be offered by Grow Food Truck on Friday and Yoli’s Tacos on Saturday, according to Scudder.

“We would like to encourage people to bring blankets and folding chairs to grab lunch or dinner and listen to the live music,” she said.

The showcase will go on rain or shine, Scudder said.

“We always consider what will happen during inclement weather, and we’re keeping a close eye on things,” she said. “All artists will bring 10-feet-by-10-feet pop-up tents, so there will be some protection. And the tents will be weighted to protect them from the wind.”

If a major thunderstorm hits the grounds during the weekend, the Arts Council will set up a replacement date, Scudder said.

“We are working with Oakley City on that in case we have to change the plans,” she said. “And we will make sure the public knows of any changes.”

The Summit Arts Showcase is a longstanding event for eastern Summit County that started nine years ago, she said.

“It used to be at Cattleman’s Hall, but the show had grown over the years, and the Red Barn was built and we relocated there,” Scudder said. “It’s a beautiful setting, right against the Uintas.”

The showcase is a way for the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County to fulfill its mission to support local art, she said.

“All the sales, 100%, will go back to the artists,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for the public to come out and directly support the artists, because it has been a difficult year for the arts and culture sector, due to COVID-19. Many of them were impacted severely because of canceled gallery openings and art fairs. So, it is energizing and exciting for everyone to get back to the business of supporting local artists.”

Summer Summit Art Showcase When: 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 Where: Red Barn, 4300 S.R. 32 Cost: Free Web: pcscarts.org