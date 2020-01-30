Annual Access Film Music Showcase makes some scheduling adjustments

The annual Access Film Music Showcase is making some changes for its 17th year.

Instead of a weeklong concert series, which gives local, national and international musicians a chance to perform during film festival week at The Spur, the showcase has been shortened to three days, Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, at The Cabin.

These changes were necessary this year because of scheduling, said founder and programmer “Chicago” Mike Beck.

Every year he attends the Folk Alliance International Conference in New Orleans, and this year the conference coincided with the opening weekend of the Sundance and Slamdance film festivals.

In addition, The Spur wasn’t available this year, so Beck and his crew had to come up with Plan B, which involved The Cabin.

“The Cabin’s general manager, Junior Richard, has been a big supporter of what we do for many years,” Beck said. “He’s been interested in doing something with us, and this year was the year.”

While the Access Film Music Showcase venue and dates have changed, the goal hasn’t, according to Beck.

“We work to get musicians in front of people in the film and TV industry,” he said. “That’s why we do it during film festival week.”

Beck also go creative with these presentations because of the shorter schedule.

“We’re doing songwriter-in-the-round formats, which helps us get more artists on the stage at one time,” he said. “The artists will give insights about their songs and play.”

These format was inspired by the Nashville Unplugged performances at O.P. Rockwell, and the Park City Songwriter Festival, which is scheduled for September.

“If a filmmaker comes in and isn’t particularly enamored with one artist on stage, they might not stick around,” Beck said. “In a songwriter-in-the-round situation, there is a variety and the filmmaker can see some diversity in the types of songs that are out there.”

This year’s roster features artists that come from as close Park City and Salt Lake City to as far as the Netherlands. (see accompanying schedule)

One of the artists, Burt Hurmer, who will perform on Friday, helped Beck found the series.

“He’s from Heber City, and he called me in 2003 and said we should do a music showcase during Sundance,” Beck said. “He has always wanted to make sure the event was to benefit and help the artists, and when he stepped down in 2008 as far as the day-to-day operations go, his philosophy still guides us.”

Moving to the Cabin this year doesn’t mean Beck’s relationship with The Spur, which has housed Access Film Music Showcase for 15 years, is over.

“They are great hosts, and my band will actually play two sets, an acoustic and a full electric set on Jan. 29 at the Spur,” he said. “This year they wanted to give more opportunities for the artists that play on their stage year around to play during film festival week.”

Access Film Music Showcase started in 2003 at the Appaloosa Bar, which is where Flanagan’s on Main now stands.

“The Appaloosa was Main Street’s first non-smoking bar,” Beck said. “We did one night there, and had five artists.”