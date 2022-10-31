Annual conference will help give caregivers the TLC they need

Geri Lehnardt, Mountainland Association of Governments Aging Service case manager and caregiver support coordinator, is the organizer of the nonprofit’s annual caregivers conference. This year’s event will run Nov. 4-5.

Being a caregiver for an ailing loved one is truly a labor of love.

While caregivers usually work hard without recompense to guarantee their patients the best care possible, the demands can be a detriment to both parties’ health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that informal or unpaid caregiving has been associated with

Elevated levels of depression and anxiety

Higher use of psychoactive medications

Worse self-reported physical health

Compromised immune function

Increased risk of early death

The organization reports that 53% of caregivers have said declines in their health compromise their ability to provide care.

I found that one of the biggest aids for caregivers is to help them see their duties and their loved ones in a different light…” Geri Lehnardt, Mountainland case manager and caregiver support coordinator

For years, Mountainland Association of Governments Aging Services, a nonprofit that helps senior citizens maintain health, independence and quality of life in Utah, Wasatch and Summit Counties, has hosted its free annual caregivers conference that not only addresses the stress caregivers go through, but also provides them with tools to empower and help them become better at their duties.

This year’s conference will run in person from Nov. 4-5 at doTERRA , 389 S. 1300 West in Pleasant Grove. The conference will also be offered virtually.

Registration is open at mountainland.org/CG . Breakfast and lunch will be provided to those who attend inperson.

This year’s theme is “Unlocking a New Perspective,” said Geri Lehnardt, Mountainland case manager and caregiver support coordinator.

“When deciding what we wanted to do this year, our coalition of professionals and caregivers discussed the need for a perspective change in how caregivers look at their worlds,” Lehnardt said. “The results of COVID and the shortage of help has made it a challenge for caregivers to get the help they need, which adds to their stress. But I found that one of the biggest aids for caregivers is to help them see their duties and their loved ones in a different light.”

Just changing the way caregivers perceive diagnoses, how they are helping their patients and how to utilize tools that will help them communicate better with their patients can make a difference, Lehnardt said.

“There are also tools that will help them understand their emotions in all of this,” she said. “We thought this would be a great way to go. We want to help caregivers take care of themselves. So this year’s conference offers a whole self-care track.”

Some of the in-person and virtual sessions include “Empowering You to Unlock a New Perspective” by Valerie Ackley, executive director at Bristol Hospice Utah , which will inspire caregivers to improve their thinking habits and instill hope, Lehnardt said.

Another, the caregiver tips and panel, will be moderated by Rosemary Quatrale, older adult care manager of Jewish Family Service , according to Lehnardt.

The panel will feature caregivers who will share their experiences, what they have learned and help conference-goers not feel so alone, she said.

One of the sessions Lehnardt feels will touch a nerve is “Acceptance, Serenity and the Illusion of Control, facilitated by JeanneLauree Olsen, a non-denominational chaplain.

“There are so many caregivers who are worn out, because more than anyone else, they know they can give the best care to their loved ones,” she said. “A lot of caregivers, especially family members, feel guilty for putting their loved ones in a facility, but the thing is they need to know that it’s OK to let somebody else help. It’s not a bad thing. It takes away some of the stress and will bring relationships back. Caregiving doesn’t end because you put someone in a nursing home, unless you want to end it.”

Along those same lines, the “Hospice: It’s Not What You Think” session, given by Candy Kinserandy Kinser, a former intensive care unit nurse, will breakdown misconceptions of what hospice is, and shine the light on some little-known perks that can bless the lives of both caregivers and patients, Lehnardt said.

“Candy entered hospice and geriatric care in 1997, so she has a lot of insight and experience,” she said.

As a bonus, the conference will feature some live self-care sessions for in-person attendees.

Journaling, guided zen doodling and yoga nidra are some of those offerings, Lehnardt said.

“The plan for now is to record these sessions for future access, but they won’t be live streamed,” she said.

Lehnardt started organizing caregiver conferences in 1999, and has seen a paradigm shift in how caregivers are perceived and supported.

“Back then, they weren’t recognized, and they didn’t identify themselves as caregivers,” she said. “There weren’t any support groups for them, and there wasn’t any focus on helping caregivers in the medical world, either. Now, there is a huge push, and caregivers are being recognized. And it’s important that they learn it’s OK to take care of themselves as well.”