Annual fishing clinics cast in a new direction

High Country Fly Fishers will host its men’s fly fishing clinic from April 24-26, and a women’s fly fishing clinic from May 8-10. The cost is $75. To register, visit http://www.hcff.net .

High Country Fly Fishers, the Park City branch of the environmental nonprofit Trout Unlimited, is adding a twist to its annual men's and women's casting clinics this spring.

"We changed locations to our top-secret fishing venue and moved the boots and waders pick up date to the morning of our Deer Valley Pond casting practice," said HCFF President Dave Allison. "But other than that, things are pretty much the same."

The men's clinic will run April 24-26, and the women's clinic will run May 8-10.

Both clinics cost $75 for participants and registrations can be made by visiting http://www.hcff.net.

"All of the equipment for the clinics will be provided..." Dave Allison, president of High Country Fly Fishers

"All of the equipment for the clinics will be provided," Allison said.

The men's clinic is sponsored by Trout Bum and the women's clinic is sponsored by Jans Fly Shop at Jans Mountain Recreation Experts.

"They'll provide lunch, boots and waders, and we'll provide the rods and flies," Allison said.

The first night of each clinic will start at 6 p.m. at Red Rock Junction, 1640 W. Redstone Center Drive.

"We'll meet in the back room and hold a clinic classroom that will run for two to three hours," Allison explained. "We'll go over gear, flies, knot tying and those kinds of things."

The men's session will be led by Marty and Trevor Howard, and the women's clinic will be led by Travis Jay Vernon from Jans, Allison said.

The next day (April 25 for men and May 9 for women) will feature two events — equipment pick up and fly casting practice.

"The men will go to Trout Bum and the women will go to Jans to pick up their boots and waders," Allison said. "Then we'll meet in the evening at 6 p.m. at the Deer Valley ponds, where we'll have one-on-one casting lessons until dark."

The casting lessons will start with a demonstration and then each student will pair with an instructor.

The morning after the casting lessons, classes will meet at 8 a.m. in the Smith's parking lot at Kimball Junction.

"We'll all carpool to where we're going to fish, which is a new place for us," Allison said. "We'll be out there for the whole day with a lunch break. It's a great time and people really enjoy it."