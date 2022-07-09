Annual fundraiser gala helps Nuzzles & Co. rescue furry friends

A pack of stray puppies await treatment at the Nuzzles & Co. rehabilitation ranch in Browns Canyon. The pups were rounded up during a rescue mission to the Navajo reservation. The 31st annual Nuzzles Gala, scheduled for July 16, will help raise money so the no-kill animal rescue can continue its mission to save displaced pets.

Courtesy of Nuzzles & Co.

For more than three decades, Nuzzles & Co. has saved and found homes for more than 22,000 displaced animals.

The no-kill animal rescue nonprofit also continues to offer life-saving programs, including Purple Paw, which takes care of animals whose owners are trying to leave abusive situations, its outreach veterinarian and saving excursions to the Navajo Nation and neighboring tribes in the Four Corners region and sustaining its rehabilitation ranch in Browns Canyon.

“The budget to run our programs is about $1.8 million a year,” said Development Director Victoria Koelkebeck. “And we would not be able to do this without the support of our community.”

Much of the community’s support takes place during the annual Nuzzles Gala fundraiser, now in its 31st year, according to Koelkebeck.

This year’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the High Star Ranch at the DeJoria Center, 970 W. S.R. 32.

Dr. Alyssa Hughes, Nuzzles & Co.’s medical director, takes a look at Sequoia, a stray pup who was picked up during one of the nonprofit’s rescue missions to the Navajo Nation in the Four Corners Area. The upcoming Nuzzles Gala will help raise funds to support rescue missions, as well as other Nuzzles & Co. programs.

Park Record file photo

“We usually raise upwards of $300,000 during the gala,” Koelkebeck said. “And while that doesn’t seem like much compared to our budget, it helps us get to our fundraising season in the fall.”

The gala will include silent and live auctions, a snuggle lounge, photography and dinner, according to Koelkebeck.

“We have been so wonderfully blessed to have received donations from more than 55 local businesses for our silent auction,” she said.

Items include handmade pieces by local jewelers, arts and culture experiences, an elephant experience at Hogle Zoo, Broadway show packages that cover tickets and travel expenses, an autographed Utah Jazz jersey and a basketball that has been signed by the team, Koelkebeck said.

“The silent auction also includes cool culinary and drink experiences in Napa Valley, beauty and wellness gifts and other outdoor experiences — fly fishing, mountain biking, outdoor gear from Park City Sport and Jans Mountain Outfitters, and a $1,500 store credit for Backcountry,” she said. “We also have gift certificates for top restaurants in town, including High West Distillery Supper Club and all the Bill White restaurants.”

The live auction, which will take place during a sit-down dinner curated by Nuzzles Board President Tamra Gray, will include fine art and outdoor getaways and a skiing package for four with Olympic Gold Medalist Picabo Street, Koelkebeck said.

“It feels like the community supports our mission and goals, and that is evident with all the items that are donated for the auctions, and money donated to us throughout the year,” she said.

The Nuzzles & Co. snuggle lounge, which will be open most of the night, will give attendees a chance to pet, hug and cuddle some rescue puppies, Koelkebeck said.

“It wouldn’t be a Nuzzles event if we didn’t bring some of the animals that make all of the fundraising worth it,” she said.

While the gala won’t include adoption opportunities, attendees and other members of the public can start their adoption processes by visiting nuzzlesandco.org/adopt-a-pet , Koelkebeck said.

“We want to keep the gala focused on fundraising,” she said.

The event will include a video presentation about Nuzzles & Co.’s mission and dessert, Koelkebeck said.

“After dessert, people are welcome to spend more time with the puppies and dance before they head home,” she said.

Registration for the Nuzzles Gala is now open at nuzzlesandco.org/gala , Koelkebeck said.

“In addition to tickets, we do have sponsorship opportunities available,” she said. “So anyone who wants to be a sponsor can do so online or they can reach out to me.”

Planning the annual Nuzzles Gala puts the past 31 years into perspective, Koelkebeck said.

A rescue puppy plants a kiss on a Nuzzles Gala attendee who ventured into the event’s snuggle lounge a few years ago. This year’s fundraiser, which will bring back the snuggle lounge, is scheduled for July 16 at High star Ranch.

Photo by Claire Wiley

“It’s a privilege to go to work every day to save all of these vulnerable animals in our region and beyond,” she said. “It’s amazing to see many of these animals we rescue find homes and families who love and value them. This is something that we never take for granted, and the fact that we have been able to do this for 31 years is remarkable.”