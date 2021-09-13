Annual Hike 4 Hunger changes venues but stays true to its mission

The Christian Center of Park City’s annual Hike 4 Hunger, shown in 2018, will change venues from the Snow Park Lodge at Deer Valley Resort to St. Regis Deer Valley. The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, raises awareness regarding food insecurity and hunger in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Park Record file photo

The Christian Center of Park City will hit the trails again for the 11th annual Hike 4 Hunger.

This year’s event, an outdoor adventure festival that supports the nonprofit’s food pantries in Park City and Heber, will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, and feature a change of venue, said Rob Harter, Christian Center of Park City executive director.

“Snow Park Deer Valley wasn’t able to accommodate us this year, so we are moving the event to the grand lawn of St. Regis Deer Valley,” Harter said. “That’s a big change for people who have participated in the event for the past 10 years, and St. Regis has been wonderful to work with.”

The change, however, will limit the amount of sign-ups, he said.

“We only have room for 200 participants, so we would encourage people to sign up as soon as possible,” Harter said.

In the case of a sellout, people, companies and other organizations may sign up for event sponsorships, according to Harter.

The Hike 4 Hunger’s format will be the same as it has been for the past decade, where participants will meet at St. Regis and choose which trail they want to hike, according to Harter.

“We will offer three different hike options and their difficulty levels will follow the ski symbols,” he said. “A green hike is easy. A blue hike is moderate and a black hike is strenuous.”

The event will also feature food and options to purchase wine and beer, Harter said.

“We will also have live music performed by former Park City mayor Dana Williams’ new band,” he said.

Raising awareness about food insecurity and hunger is the driving force behind Christian Center of Park City’s Hike 4 Hunger, Harter said.

“There is still a sense out there that Park City is wealthy, and that everyone is taken care of, but that’s not the case,” he said. “Food insecurity is still a reality here in Summit and Wasatch counties. There are people who live here who are hungry, and we want to let people know what we are doing to meet those needs.”

Last year the Christian Center of Park City distributed more than 800,000 pounds of food to families in Summit and Wasatch counties, Harter said.

“Donations to our food pantries and our Hike 4 Hunger event support our food pantry operating costs, and also allow us to serve thousands of local families every year.,” he said.