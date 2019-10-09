Annual Park City Shot Ski hopes to rewrite record book in battle with Breckenridge

Main Street will turn into a private club for 30 minutes on Saturday so more than 1,000 people can take a shot of High West whiskey from a 2,610-foot chain of skis.

It’s time for the Sunrise Rotary Club’s fourth annual Shot Ski, which raises money for the organization’s grant program.

“Our goal this year is to raise $40,000 for 20 grants that will range between $500 to $1,500,” said Connie Nelson, the event’s organizer.

The Shot Ski is scheduled for 2 p.m. General tickets start at $25. The price includes a place at the Shot Ski and a drink token that can be exchanged for one Shot Ski specialty cocktail at High West Distillery, Wasatch Brewery, No Name Saloon, The Cabin, O.P. Rockwell or Butcher’s Chop House, according to Nelson.

Along with the general tickets, there are 200 VIP packages available for $250.

Those who buy a VIP package will get three spots on the Shot Ski, three drink tokens and the opportunity to take home a High West sponsor ski, Nelson said.

This year, Sunrise Rotary upped the ante and is also offering a $600 sponsorship section, which will include six Shot Ski spots and drink tokens, as well as the opportunity to take home two High West skis, she said.

“These people will also get access to the after-party at the Nelson Cottage, which is right by High West on Park Avenue,” Nelson said. “We’ll offer hors d’oeuvres and free drinks.”

In addition to raising money for Sunrise Rotary, the Park City Shot Ski has another purpose — to break a Shot Ski world record of 1,299 participants set by Breckenridge, Colorado, last January, according to Nelson. In recent years, Park City and Breckenridge have taken turns setting the record, and the Rotary club is aiming to have at least 1,310 participants join in Saturday.

The shot ski line will start at Treasure Mountain Inn and run down to Heber Avenue, where it will make a U turn, thanks to some special hinges attached to the skis, and double back up the street to the Wasatch Brew Pub, Nelson said.

Volunteers will arrive at 8 a.m. to start preparing Main Street before it closes at 10 a.m., she said.

“At noon we open the gates and check IDs, for all those who bought advance tickets,” she said.

The gates close at 1:30 p.m. and day-of ticket sales will start.

“If people aren’t in the spot at that time, the space will be reassigned,” Nelson said.

Volunteers will walk up and down the ski and pour the shots.

“We will also offer apple juice for those who don’t want or can’t drink whiskey,” she said.

The shot will take place at 2 p.m.

The event was inspired by Breckenridge’s Shot Ski when Nelson and fellow Sunrise Rotarian Mike Luers took the Park City Leadership’s City Tour four years ago.

“Breckenridge had a shot ski during their annual beer festival,” Nelson said. “We thought we could do that, because Park City loves to have fun.”

When the Leadership class returned home, Nelson and Luers pitched the idea to Ginger Wicks, Park City Area Restaurant Association executive director.

“Wasatch Brewery heard what we had in mind and wanted to work with us because it was celebrating its 30th anniversary,” Nelson said.

The partnership ran two years, and that’s when High West Distillery came on board.

“It’s been great to see how it has grown over the years,” Nelson said. “This town has run with it. Everyone loves a party, and this was a perfect fit.”

Sunrise Rotary will present the fourth annual Shot Ski at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. The event will raise money for Sunrise Rotary community grants. To register, visit parkcityshotski.wixsite.com/2019.