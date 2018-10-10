Annual Park City Sunrise Rotary Shot Ski raises more than glasses

Park City Sunrise Rotary wants to help Park City reclaim the shot ski world record from Breckenridge as part of a back-and-forth rivalry with the Colorado ski town.

To do so, the club is asking for 1,275 people to join together for its third annual shot ski event at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, on Main Street, said Connie Nelson, Sunrise Rotary member and shot ski organizer.

"We've had this fun and friendly rivalry with Breckenridge with this event," Nelson said. "Last year we had 1,250 people participate, and then in January, Breckenridge took our title with 1,266. So we have upped ours a bit."

The shot ski event, which benefits the Park City Sunrise Rotary grants program, consists of a line of people who will take a shot of a beverage from a series of connected skis at the same time, Nelson said.

The shot ski will run in a U shape from the Wasatch Brew Pub at the top of Main Street down to Lower Main, where it will double back and run up the other side of the street to the Treasure Mountain Inn.

"We had to put some hinges on the skis and run it up on either side of the street because we had been running out of room for everyone," Nelson said.

The Park City Sunrise Shot Ski was inspired by Breckenridge's Shot Ski.

"Mike Luers and I went on a city tour to Breckenridge with Park City Leadership Class XXI," Nelson said. "They were in the middle of the Ullr Festival, the town's annual beer festival."

Nelson and Luers spoke with Breckenridge's Rotarians who said the festival was a lead up to their annual shot ski fundraiser. So Mike and I came back to Park City and proposed our own shot ski."

High West Distillery will take over sponsorship this year from Wasatch Brewery, Nelson said.

"We've appreciated Wasatch Brewery for setting us up and getting us all organized the past two years," she said. "We are excited to work with High West this year."

In addition to donating money to make this year's shot ski possible, High West is also donating some double rye whiskey for the shots, according to Nelson.

"We will also provide apple juice for those who want to participate but not want to drink alcohol," she said. "Plus, there will be prizes handed out to anyone who comes dressed in retro ski wear."

Although the shot will take place at 2 p.m., shooters will have to be in place by 1:30 p.m., because all participants need to have their IDs checked and tickets scanned.

Participants can register in advance at parkcityshotski.com.

Day-of registration will start at 12:30 p.m. and those registrants will take the place of people who have registered but haven't showed up by 1:30 p.m., Nelson said.

"So it's really important for people to be on time," she said.

Tickets start at $25, and the price includes a place on the shot ski, a plastic shot glass and a wooden nickel that can be redeemed for a free drink at one of five local bars and restaurants during a pub crawl that will follow the shot, Nelson said.

The five participating bars and restaurants are Wasatch Brew Pub, No Name Saloon, O'Shucks Bar & Grill, O.P. Rockwell and High West Distillery, she said.

"We are partnering with Lyft and Stay Park City so those who want to indulge a bit can get home safely," Nelson said.

VIP tickets for $200 are also available. Those tickets will include three places on the shot ski, a shot glass, a wooden nickel and a souvenir High West Distillery logo ski.

"During the first year, we had people walk off with portions of the shot ski," Nelson said. "We had to track them down because we wanted to use the ski the next year."The money raised through the Park City Shot Ski event will go towards the Sunrise Rotary grants program.

Last year the club gave out $23,000 in grants to community organizations, and the grants ranged in amounts between $500 and $1,200, according to Nelson.