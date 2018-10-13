Applications for Art Elevated Showcase now open

Visual artists are invited to submit applications to the Art Elevated winter handcrafted gift and art showcase. The deadline for applications is on Oct. 26. Applications are available at pcscarts.org.

The Park City Summit County Arts Council invites visual artists to raise the bar for the annual Art Elevated winter handcrafted gift and art showcase, which the Swaner EcoCenter will host from Dec. 14 through 16.

The event, which is a partnership between the Park City Summit County Arts Council, the Swaner and the Park City Professional Artists Association, will give both established and emerging artists a chance to sell their works, get to know other local artists and meet the public, said Jocelyn Scudder, director of programs and engagement for Park City Summit County Arts Council.

"This is a great opportunity to build community," Scudder said. "We have a very creative and diverse artist community and we are always looking for new artists."

Interested artists can apply for Art Elevated at pcscarts.org. There is no fee, and the submission deadline is Oct. 26.

We have a very creative and diverse artist community and we are always looking for new artists..” Jocelyn Scudder, Park City Summit County Arts Council director of programs and engagement Recommended Stories For You

In addition to the application, artists need to submit three digital images that represent their work, according to Scudder.

"While the applications are open to all artists, weight is given to those who live in Summit County," she said.

A jury will review the applications and make its decision in November.

"We have room for 20 artists," Scudder said. "Once we do go through the jury process, the participating artists do pay a $75 participation fee, but 100 percent of the money they make in sales during the showcase is theirs."

Each selected artist will receive a booth space that measures six by eight feet, that they will staff themselves, according to Scudder.

The Swaner EcoCenter has hosted the annual showcase since 2016, and before that it occupied the Visitor Information Center.

"We adjusted the dates this year so this event will come right before the holidays," she said. "That way we can inspire local residents and visitors to shop for unique and locally made gifts and support local artists."