Applications open for the 2021 Winter Arts Showcase

The 2021 Winter Arts Showcase will go digital this year, and local artists can submit applications through Jan. 25.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

COVID-19 isn’t going to stop this year’s Winter Arts Showcase.

The art fair and market that features local artists is scheduled to run from Feb. 12-28 on a digital platform, and applications are now open, said Leslie Chavez, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County content and marketing manager.

The deadline is Jan. 25, and applications can be found by visiting pcscarts.org/winter-arts-showcase-2021-application.

“We’re calling on artists from a variety of disciplines — painting, photography, printing, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and sculpture,” Chavez said. “The call is for Summit County residents or members of the Park City Professional Artists Association.”

There is no application fee for the showcase, a partnership between the Arts Council and the Park City Professional Artists Association that promotes local art within the community, she said.

“Once the applications are submitted, a jury will select 30 artists to participate,” Chavez said. “Notices will be sent out by Jan. 29 that will inform them they have been selected for the show.”

The selected artists will then be required to pay a $60 registration fee to participate in the exhibit, but they will retain 100% of the sales, she said.

“The artists will then be able to sell up to 10 products on the website, and they will each get their own web page,” Chavez said. “The web page will include a photo of themselves, a biography and a link back to their own official websites and social media handles.”

Summit County-based Artists of all disciplines including photography can apply for this year's Winter Arts Showcase.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

The idea to pivot this year’s Winter Showcase came from necessity, according to Chavez.

“For the past couple of years we’ve held this show at the Park City Community Church, and with COVID-19, we just weren’t sure it was going to happen this year,” she said. “We had many discussions with the Park City Professional Artists Association. We decided if we were going to ensure the safety of our artists and community, we would need to host the show virtually this year.”

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County launched CreatePC.com, an online sales platform, in April, after the pandemic shut down its CreatePC pop-up store on Main Street, Chavez said.

“After the shop closed, we still wanted to provide a place for local artists to promote themselves and sell their works,” she said. “Then we started showcasing exhibits and events to keep things fresh.”

Those exhibits and events included the annual Monster Drawing Rally, an annual art competition and auction that usually takes place in May at the Kimball Art Center, and the Stories of Service exhibit that uses stories and art to honor veterans, Chavez said.

“When we began putting these exhibits online, we thought this was something we could continue to do,” she said. “It has been such a difficult year for entrepreneurs in our creative community, and we wanted to continue giving them a platform to sell their works in a safe way. So we’re glad we were able to get everyone on board.”