ART-Ober Fest creatively celebrates the season￼

Katelyn Andrews paints a papier-mache pumpkin during last year’s ART-Ober Fest at Bonanza Art Park. Park City and the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County will bring back the event this year from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

Park Record file photo

Bonanza Art Park will come alive with pumpkin painting, costume contests and a Day of the Dead art installation during the second annual ART-Ober Fest , a week of family-friendly activities that celebrates the fall and Halloween from Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

The events, which will take place at the Bonanza Arts Park Area, located at the parcel of land at Munchkin Road and Bonanza Drive, are made possible by a partnership with Park City Municipal Corp . and the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.

“Back in the spring the City Council requested work on a project to do some programming in the arts district this fall, so we worked with the Arts Council and the Park Silly Sunday Market to program the event,” said Jenny Diersen, special events coordinator at City Hall. “Park City loves Halloween, so things are centered around that theme. And we’re excited to have some programming starting next week.”

The events kick off on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., said Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.

We’re inviting the community to participate in this art installation that honors people who have passed away…” Jenny Diersen, Park City Municipal Corporation special events coordinator

“There will be pumpkin painting, piñata making, face painting, games, food trucks and DJ Funky Boss, who will play some spooky music,” she said.

Thursday’s events, which will also run from 4-7 a.m., will focus on games, according to Scudder.

“We will have a cornhole tournament with Mountain Town Cornhole,” she said. “We’ll set up our portable pickleball courts and have life-sized chess and ping pong.”

The cornhole tournament, which will be divided into children and adult sessions, is free, but registration is required. Registration can be completed by visiting app.scoreholio.com/share/taCg and app.scoreholio.com/share/HRwy .

In addition to the activities, Jim Bone & the Dig will perform live music, Scudder said.

Friday’s schedule will run from 4-8 p.m. The night will be dubbed the Bonanza Boo Bash and will include a food truck roundup featuring Malabi (Jerusalem street food), Soup’r Cheesy (grilled cheeses), District Thai (curries and noodles) and Portena (gourmet empanadas).

“We’ll have live music by Los Hellcaminos and a beer garden,” Scudder said.

The night will also include a costume contest for kids and adults and a pumpkin-carving contest.

“People are encouraged to carve their pumpkins in advance and bring them Friday night,” Scudder said. “They will have the chance to win cute prizes for the most creative, the spookiest, the most adorable and we will add more pumpkin categories.”

An added element Friday will be the Kimball Art Center’s Trick-or-Treat and Tours that will run at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to Scudder.

“The Kimball Art Center, which is walking distance from the art park, has some great exhibits,” she said. “They’ll have volunteers at ART-Ober Fest who will lead people who are interested in taking a tour and getting free candy to the art center.”

While there won’t be any activities at the art park Saturday night, Sundance Institute and the Park City Institute will host Park City premier screenings of “Daymaker, ” the new Warren Miller Entertainment ski film around the corner at the Ray Theater, 1768 Park Avenue, Scudder said.

Tickets for the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. screenings are required and can be purchased in advance by visiting warrenmiller.com .

Activities at the art park will resume from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, when Artes de Mexico en Utah presents Dia De Los Muertos — Celebration of Life.

Artes de Mexico en Utah is a nonprofit that builds communities and strengthens a sense of belonging through cultural connections found through the appreciation and creation of art, according to Scudder.

“They have invited an artist who creates what is called an ofrenda, an installation that is made up of objects and flowers that are meant to honor those who have passed,” she said.

Diersen said the event will focus on the local Latino culture, something Park City Municipal Corp. has wanted to do for a while.

“We’re inviting the community to participate in this art installation that honors people who have passed away and remembers those who have come before us,” she said.

To participate, community members can bring photos, objects, food, flowers, and anything that reminds people of their loved ones, Scudder said.

“Artes de Mexico will give a presentation about the significance of the day, and there will be a ceremony, traditional dance and Daniel Toriente will play music that is affiliated with the holiday,” she said. “We’ll break down the installation at the end of the evening so people will be able to retrieve the objects they brought. This will be our first Dia De Los Muertos event, and hopefully we can do this year after year.”

Although the community still needs to decide the future of the area currently being called the Bonanza Art Park, Diersen said she is happy to see it put to use for ART-Ober Fest.

“I think of the Arts District as a canvas, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to work with various organizations and provide a time and place for us to gather as a community. I know the weather is starting to get cold, but we’re used to bundling up and having some fun.”