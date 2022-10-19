Art Talks peel back the layers of works in exhibits at the Kimball Art Center￼

“Wonderland” artist Yasue Maetake discusses the trajectory of her work as well as her current artistic interests with Kimball curator Nancy Stoaks.

Angus will speak about the trajectory of her work while discussing the mechanics and meaning of pattern, how it relates to her work, and the larger ideas at the heart of her exhibition at the “Eat Me, Drink Me.”

A series of virtual art talks through October and November will give the public a chance to hear from artists who currently have works on exhibit at the Kimball Art Center. The first, which is scheduled for Thursday, will be ‘From Textiles to Installation’ by Jennifer Angus, whose “Eat Me, Drink Me” work is comprised of 2,500 insects.

The Kimball Art Center will give the public a chance to get inside the heads of their flock of exhibiting artists.

It will do that by hosting four free art talks on Zoom that run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 17. Registration is now open by visiting kimballartcenter.org/event/art-talk-series . All registrants will receive a Zoom link by email for the talks they selected shortly before the discussions begin.

The discussions will feature Jennifer Angus , whose “Eat Me, Drink Me” exhibit uses patterns and displays created by using 2,500 insects, and Uta Bekaia , Catalina Ouyang and Yasue Maetake , whose works comprise the “Wonderland” exhibit, said Curator Nancy Stoaks.

“Since their works are so interesting and layered, we felt these discussions would be nice opportunities for each of them to have an individual platform and time to talk about their (processes),” she said. “We’re excited to be hosting this series of conversions with our exhibiting artists.”

While Angus and Maetake will give solo presentations, Bekaia and Ouyang will give their presentations in a virtual, panel-discussion format that pairs them with professionals they know, said Engagement Specialist Amelia O’Neill.

Uta Bekaia will discuss his stuffed fabric sculptures that are part of the Kimball Art Center’s “Wonderland” exhibit during an Oct. 27 virtual art talk. Bekaia will be joined by his collaborator Levani, a Tbilsi-born New York-based transdisciplinary artist.

Bekaia will discuss his work with fellow artist Levani, a Tbilsi-born New York-based transdisciplinary artist, and Ouyang will talk about her works with Brooklyn-based art historian and writer Jan Ursula Harris.

“Nancy was also able to find great parings with the artists,” O’Neill said. “Uta has worked with Levani in the past, and Jan and Catalina have known each other for a while.”

The pairing format is nothing new to the Kimball Art Center Art Talks, Stoaks said.

“I like how inviting an artist to bring somebody else they know into the conversation, whether they are another artist or someone from a totally different field,” she said. “They always come up with interesting questions, and it’s been a nice format.”

During the presentations, those who tune in will also be able to participate in a Q and A with the artists, according to Stoaks.

“It’s important for these talks to be a chance for our community to connect with these artists,” she said. “We’ve had many people come through the exhibits and find themselves captivated by the different works, so we want to encourage people to ask a lot of questions and be part of the conversation.”

Introducing local residents to contemporary art is one of the Kimball Art Center’s goals with these exhibits and presentations, O’Neill said.

“This gives them a chance to see what is behind the work of an artist that shows at the Venice Biennale (art exhibition), and move people beyond the aesthetic into the concepts of the works that are being displayed,” she said. “We want to show our community things that they might not see as often in this geographic area.”

Yasue Maetake is scheduled to talk about her “Wonderland” exhibit contributions that combine rocks, minerals, seashells and assorted animal bones from taxidermy specimens and other sources, on Nov. 17.

O’Neill also believes that art talks break down misconceptions the public may have about it.

“I think it’s interesting for people to see works on postcards, magazines or social media and then see these works in person when they come into our space,” she said. “These art talks give them an additional peek behind the curtain where they can learn so much more.”

Stoaks agrees.

“What makes art talks so special is they always reveal layers to these works,” she said. “Hearing from the artists regarding what they were thinking about while they were making a certain piece and how they made it always enriches the experience of a work. So this is a fun opportunity to really dive a little deeper and gain a new understanding of the works we see.”

In addition to the art talks, the Kimball Art Center will partner with the Natural History Museum of Utah for an in-person presentation titled “Fear and Loathing: Why Hating Bugs is Bad for Us” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Kimball Art Center. Admission for that event is a suggested $10 donation, and is free for Kimball Art Center members.

The presentation will be given by Jason Cryan , Executive Director of the Natural History Museum, and Christy Bills , the museum’s invertebrates collections manager, according to Stoaks.

“Instead of an art talk, this will be more about the decline of insect populations and our relationship with the natural world,” she said.

The idea to bring Cryan and Bills to the Kimball Art Center stems from a visit by Bills, according to Stoaks.

“Christy saw Jennifer’s exhibition a while back and was just captivated by it,” she said. “She got interested in giving a talk that focused more on the bug and ecology side of the conversation.”

Cryan is also an entomologist by trade, Stoaks said.

“We’re looking forward to hearing what they have to say,” she said.