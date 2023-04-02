Artist of all levels are encouraged to map out what they love about Summit County

Our Summit, a county-wide visioning project, which serves as a compass for future decision making, asks people with ties to the county to submit original renditions of the local area for its Our Summit Scapes: Art Map Competition. Submission deadline is June 16.

Courtesy of Madlyn McDonough

Summit County officials are inviting people with local ties to draw out what they like about the area.

Entries are now being accepted for Our Summit Scapes: Art Map Competition, said Madlyn McDonough, Summit County planner.

“Anyone who lives here, or any one who works here, can submit their own map of the county,” she said. “The contest is also open to anyone and any age who recreates or vacations here.”

The competition is part of Our Summit , a county-wide visioning project, which serves as a compass for future decision making, according to McDonough.

We don’t have a lot of guidelines behind this, because we want to see what people come up with.” Madlyn McDonough, Summit County planner

“The process is driven for and by the community so we can understand what the members of Summit County want to see in the future,” she said.

One way to participate in this process is for the public to design their original color or black-and-white graphic representation of a map of Summit County, McDonough said.

“We don’t have a lot of guidelines behind this, because we want to see what people come up with,” she said.

Still, McDonough would like entrants to consider the following list while creating their map.

What they love about Summit County

What makes the community unique

What do they want to see in the future?

Submission requirements are as follows:

Uploads must be in a JPEG or PNG format and medium-high resolution (300 DPI or pixels)

Uploads must include the creator’s name, website and social media, which will be featured in Summit County plans, the title of the work and an optional description of the work

Submission deadline is June 16, and can be done by visiting and registration at oursummitcounty.com/our-summit-scapes-art-map-competition , McDonough said.

“Once we close submissions, people will be able to register to vote for their favorite designs,” she said. “The winner’s work will be featured in Summit County planning and marketing materials, and we’re also hoping the chosen design will be printed on T-shirts.”

In addition, winners will receive a yet-to-be-determined prize, McDonough said.

“We don’t know what that will be yet, but some of the ideas potentially include gift cards to various art supply stores or other things that are useful to the entrants,” she said. “We’re hoping to get a wide variety of options from the public.”

McDonough said Summit County residents have created unique demographics.

“We have folks who have lived here for generations, and some who recently moved to the area because of its beautiful vistas and access to recreation,” she said. “Unlike places like Salt Lake Valley that are pretty well-developed, there are parts in Summit County that still have that openness and wildness.”

That wildness, McDonough said, has seemed to have attracted an eclectic group of artists and other creative individuals.

“I recently attended the Winter Arts Showcase that was presented by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County , and it was so neat to see fiber artists, oil painters and jewelers who use found objects in their works,” she said. “There was also a wide variety of pottery and glass art.”

The array of art inspired the county to think of a way it could utilize the talent and showcase how they view the community, McDonough said.

“Graphic representation could really be anything, so we want to keep that open for artists with different styles and different mediums,” she said. “I’m excited about this, and we hope to get a variety of entries.”