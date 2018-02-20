Artists of all levels can find their muses during Bridgette Meinhold’s Creative Meetups

Visual artist Bridgette Meinhold wants to meet other creative people.

That's why the painter, whose work is shown locally at Gallery MAR, began hosting an event she calls the Creative Meetup.

"The event is open to anybody – visual artists, writers, photographers, musicians, anyone who wants to be creative," Meinhold said. "I've already done three of them. And they are so much fun."

The next Creative Meetup will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive.

The event is free, but a $5 donation would be appreciated and given to the EcoCenter, Meinhold said.

"The idea is to hang out with other artists to make art outdoors," she said. "I did one at Bonanza Flat in September, and held another at St. Regis in November. A couple of weeks ago, I did another at Summit House at Park City Mountain Resort."

The main goal is to try to experience nature in different ways other than skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, and other modes of traditional recreation.

"The idea is also to be mobile," Meinhold said. "You bring your own creative supplies and be willing to adjust to whatever the weather decides to do at the time."

The artist works to choose venues that not only have good views of nature, but also can offer the indoors if the weather turns bad.

"The plan for this one is to hang out on the EcoCenter's deck and boardwalk," Meinhold said. "We want this one to be super accessible and not require anyone to hike or ski."

The painter fell in love with the Swaner EcoCenter during a solstice yoga class in December.

"It was such a nice experience because it was held in this lovely place," she said. "I felt I could totally do a Creative Meetup there, so I talked with the people at Swaner and they said yes, because they are always looking for activities that will help people experience in different ways what they have to offer."

The Creative Meetup isn't just for professional artists.

"We do tend to attract people who draw and paint, but we also had someone bring their needlepoint to one," Meinhold said. "We also had a guy who was a storyteller who would tell different stories to different groups."

It's also open to artists of any age.

"We encourage people to bring their friends and family members," she said. "It's super family friendly and kids are welcome as well."

Meinhold gets inspired during every Creative Meetup and draws in her sketchbook.

"You get to see what other people are creating, and you come away with the possibility of learning something new from someone," she said. "That inspiration can feed into your own work.

"I don't know if you've gone to a yoga class before, but there is a big difference of going to a class and doing yoga at home by yourself," Meinhold said. "The energy level is very different from a group class. When artists come to a Creative Meetup, they will feel a different energy."

Visual artist Bridgette Meinhold will host a Creative Meetup from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction. The event is free, but a $5 donation will be appreciated. For information, visit http://www.swanerecocenter.org or http://www.facebook.com/events/1843200832409928.