Artist’s Park City exhibit aims to show people’s ‘potential to blossom and bloom’

Artist Lindsey Erin sits by her work "A Warrior's Flourishing Faith." The piece will be one of 10 multi-media works in her exhibit "We All Have a Story to Tell" that will open April 16 at Art Elevated in Park City.

Courtesy of Lindsey Erin Larsen-Myer

The seed of Lindsey Erin Larsen-Myer’s mixed-media floral creations for her new exhibit “We Have a Story to Tell” was planted years ago while she was studying vanitas and allegorical paintings of the 16th and 17th centuries.

“Vanitas are the floral designs and still lifes with the skulls, and the allegorical paintings were full of florals and things that conveyed moral messages to people,” said Larsen-Myer, known professionally as Lindsey Erin. “And I remember sitting in a lecture hall coming up with the notion of contemporizing this concept.”

Larsen-Myer’s 10-piece exhibit will open this weekend at Art Elevated, 577 Main St. The artist will be at the gallery from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, noon-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Like the art from centuries ago, Larsen-Myer’s work conveys messages.

“I strive to create work that is inspiring and uplifting, which is something I think we need more than anything, right now,” she said. “I want to convey to people that we are connected to this design source, and when we go through these seasons of our lives, we have the potential to blossom and bloom to our full potential.”

"Blessing to Believe, Nurture, and Dream," a multi-media work by Maine-based artist Lindsey Erin, was inspired by vanitas and allegorical paintings of the 16th and 17th centuries.

Courtesy of Lindsey Erin Larsen-Myer

The growth mindset is key to Larsen-Myer’s work.

“We are gardeners of our own minds, bodies and spirits,” she said. “Our thoughts have power. Our actions and deeds can manifest through our thoughts and intentions, and every day we’re planting these seeds of who we will become and what we strive for in our lives.”

Larsen-Myer also tapped floral designer Shawn Chamberlain of Flower Bar Co. in Midway, who will create live interpretative installations of some of Larsen-Myer’s art throughout the weekend.

Larsen-Myer’s brother Colby Larsen, owner of Art Elevated, connected her with Chamberlain.

“We Have a Story to Tell” is part of Larsen-Myer’s ongoing evolution as an artist that started in junior high and high school.

“I was the stereotypical student artist who had her own fashion style,” she said, laughing. “Art was just my language, and I always knew I wanted to go to art school.

Visual artist Lindsey Erin applies a stroke of oil paint to her work "Royal Bloom." The artist uses oils, digital design and encaustic wax in creating her works.

Courtesy of Lindsey Erin Larsen-Myer

At 18, Larsen-Myer moved to California and studied fine art, graphic design, illustration and sculpture at Laguna College of Art and Design.

“It was the coolest liberal arts college,” she said. “It was right on the ocean, and was just a little piece of paradise.”

Larsen-Myer, who is based in Portland, Maine, finished up her art history degree a few years later at the University of Utah.

“I’m so glad I did that, because there is a breadth and depth of intellectuality in my art,” she said.

Throughout the years, Larsen-Myer has created her works through mixed media.

“I feel like the final products I’m striving for need fusion — digital design with oil painting or oil painting with encaustic painting and digital design,” she said. “I love to geek out in Photoshop, and I love being able to get into that flowing state of mind with oil paints. So, mixed media is a great way to make art with the passions I have in each medium.”

Creating art is a privilege for Larsen-Myer.

“It means everything to me,” she said. “Not only do I feel like I can be an example for creatives. I also think it’s important for me to get people to see how important art is. Right now, art and design is everything. From shoes to film, there is so much we have at our fingertips and what we take pleasure in comes from creatives.”