Artist’s Wobbly Porch Pottery to be showcased at Artique

A First Friday Artist Opening reception will be held for Wobbly Porch Pottery Owner Stephanie Humes from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 1 at Artique, 283 N. Main in Kamas. The event is free and open to the public.

After working at Park City Nursery selling pots and plants, Stephanie Humes decided to create some of her own pottery.

"Before I started making my own, I noticed that many of the pots all looked the same to me, and I didn't find a variety in sizes," Humes said. "So I decided to make some that were different. I wanted to have smaller sizes that would go onto table tops and shelves in a more decorative way."

Last fall Humes started her own company, Wobbly Porch Pottery, and she will be the featured artist during Artique's First Friday Artist Opening from 6-9 p.m. this Friday in Kamas.

Humes' pots are also unique because they are made of concrete instead of clay.

"I like cement," she said. "I like the matte finish it has when it's done, and I like that the finish is not the same thing you will see all the time. I use color in the cement as well."

There are certain challenges in making cement pottery, Humes said.

"It takes about three to four hours to set and clean a pot for use, and there are certain time restraints, so you can't do much more while the cement sets," she said.

Humes' pottery comes in different shapes and she makes them in plastic molds.

"The original one I started with was square, and then I moved onto round pottery," she said. "Now I also make rectangle pots."

Humes creates different sizes of pottery within these shapes.

"My tallest is an eight-by-eight inch square, and my smallest is a baby rectangle that goes down to one-and-a-half inches tall and five inches wide," she said. "It's really tiny and cute."

"Hopefully as the company grows, which I hope it does, I will have other molds manufactured for me."

The Artique show will feature a spectrum of work, Humes said.

"I try to show a good variety so people will get a good idea of what I have to offer," she said. "There are already 10 or 12 pots at Artique and I will bring an additional 30 pots to show. Some will have plants in them as well."

Humes' artistic tendencies manifested when she was a child.

"I'm a left-brainer for sure, and I have painted and drawn since I was kid," she said. "I also used to sew and make my own clothes."

Pottery was something that Humes loved to put in and around her house.

"I have quite a collection of pots prior to my own," she said. "It's a slight addiction to me to have plants and things like that in the house. I can't stop it."

Humes got in touch with Artique owner Katie Stellpflug after establishing Wobbly Porch Pottery.

"I had a quite a few friends tell me about Artique and what a neat little place it was," Humes said. "So I made a phone call and made an appointment to talk with Katie and we hit it off. And, most importantly, she liked my pottery."

Humes said she is honored to be a First Friday artist.

" I'm pretty psyched," she said. "This is the first time I'm doing this kind of thing."

Humes said starting her own company was scary at first, but the response has spurred her to continue.

"It's been cool to see how my work has been received by friends, and, now, by people who I'm just getting to know," she said. "I think I may have something here."