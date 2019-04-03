Arts Summit ’19 will give the state of the arts in Park City and Summit County

Arts Summit ’19 Friday, April 5, 9 a.m.-noon Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Drive Free, but RSVPs appreciated pcscarts.org or projectabcsc.org

The Park City Summit County Arts Council invites the public to attend Arts Summit '19, an event that will give community members a chance to learn about the state of arts and culture in the county.

The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 5, at the Park City Hospital's Blair Education Center, 900 Round Valley Drive at Quinn's Junction, said Jocelyn Scudder, managing director of the Park City Summit County Arts Council.

"This is an opportunity for us to get together and discuss the current impact and celebrate the progress of arts and culture in our community," Scudder said.

The idea for a summit emerged from Project ABC (arts, beauty and culture), a cultural planning process that the PCSCAC started in 2017, according to Scudder.

This is an opportunity for us to get together and discuss the current impact and celebrate the progress of arts and culture in our community..." Jocelyn Scudder, Park City SummitCounty Arts Councilmanaging director

The plan can be found by visiting projectabcsc.com.

A series of polls and community open houses helped set up the plan, which lays out a roadmap for arts and culture countywide, she said.

"One key recommendation that surfaced out of the Project ABC process is to hold an arts summit on a regular basis," Scudder said. "We found that people want to get together and network. They want to maintain momentum with arts and culture countywide."

The Arts Summit, which will feature a free light breakfast, will include presentations.

The first will be about the State of the Arts, which is a data-driven report of the current impact of the arts and culture sector, Scudder said.

The data is sourced from local funders and reports generated by Summit County Economic Development Director Jeff Jones, she said.

"We'll look at investment, jobs, wages and economic metrics," Scudder said.

The arts council also invested in new data software called the Creative Vitality Suite, one of the leading economic softwares related to arts, Scudder said.

"It allows us to track the impact in Summit County, and helps us to easily compare ourselves with other communities statewide," she said. "We can analyze the findings and see where we as Summit County need to step up our game."

Other presentations will be given by local nonprofit leaders and community members, who will share their stories and work they are doing in the local arts scene, Scudder said.

Those presenters and topics are as follows:

• Tom Fisher, county manager, will talk about the importance of arts, culture and heritage in Summit County, and will include a highlight of the Summit County Museum

• Bill McGinnis, local musician, will talk about MUSE PC, a local music association

• Teresa Tackman, Summit County Board chair, and Minda Stockdale, Park City Board administrator, will talk about Park City and Summit County public art

• Amber Johnson, communications manager at CONNECT Summit County, will discuss a new arts event called Images of Resilience, which supports the nonprofit's efforts in mental health awareness

• Teri Orr, Park City Institute executive director, will give a presentation about TEDxYouth

• Jory Macomber, Kimball Art Center executive director, will talk about the Kimball Art Center and its future

In addition, Crystal Young-Otterstrom, executive director of the Utah Cultural Alliance, will share information about the most recent legislative session and how it has impacted the arts and culture sector.

Young-Otterstrom's talk will include information about Gov. Gary Herbert's proposed $6 million investment in arts and culture grants, Scudder said.

"The proposal's outcome was a one-time, $2 million investment that was approved," she said. "That was huge this year, because the budget hasn't been increased for many years. It's a slow progress, but we're getting there."

Scudder said Arts Summit '19 is not an exclusive event for only artists and creative people.

"This is for any community member who is interested in the success and development of the arts and culture sector," she said. "Arts, culture and heritage are such an important countywide discussion right now, and we want people to come and see what is happening in our county."