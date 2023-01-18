ASCAP Music Cafe celebrates 25 years with the Sundance Film Festival￼

Singer and songwriter Saul Williams will be among the slam poetry line up on Friday at the ASCAP Music Cafe. Other slam poet performers will include Momolu S. K. Stewart and Jose Soto.

Courtesy of ASCAP

For the past quarter of a century (that’s right, 25 years), the ASCAP Music Cafe has introduced up-and-coming artists and presented music-industry veterans in intimate venues during the Sundance Film Festival.

ASCAP, which stands for American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, is a nonprofit organization that works on licensing and promotion rights of its 900,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Musicians who have participated in past Music Cafe sessions include Rachael Yamagata , ZZ Ward, Lenka , Michael Franti and Sting .

While the 2021 and 2022 presentations have been virtual, other settings have included the now- defunct Star Bar, the Music Cafe tent and the Rich Haines Gallery on Main Street.

This year, the cafe will move its first in-person sessions in two years to The Park, 950 Iron Horse Drive, and will take place for one day, Friday, Jan. 20.

“It’s been 25 years since we launched our first Sundance ASCAP Music Café to celebrate the magic of music in film (and) that makes it extra special to be back in person in Park City this year,” said Loretta Muñoz, ASCAP assistant vice president, membership. “We are thrilled to continue the tradition of spotlighting talented ASCAP members and creating an intimate space to discover those creators whose music captivates audiences around the globe.”

The schedule, which is part of Sundance’s Beyond Film programming, will include more than just live performances. It will haveScreen Time Conversations and insightful panel discussions with composers and filmmakers of select films that are part of the 2023 festival lineup.

“Sundance is known for what audiences can see, but just as crucial to the experience is what we all talk about,” said Ania Trzebiatowska, Beyond Film program curator, in a statement. “The Beyond Film offerings encourage community. These talks allow festival goers the opportunity to engage in a deeper way with the cultural ideas that they’ve seen on screen with artists, activists and thinkers that are also exploring them.”

The 2023 Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe schedule, which takes place Friday, Jan. 20, is as follows:

• 2 p.m. — Doors open

• 2:20 p.m. — Screen Time Conversations: “Jamojaya ” composer Roger Suen and director Justin Chon

• 2:50 p.m. — Screen Time Conversations: “The Deepest Breath ” composer Nainita Desai and director Laura McGann

Composer Nainita Desai, who scored director Laura McGann’s Sundance Film “The Deepest Breath” will be part of the ASCAP Music Cafe’s Screen Time Conversations participants on Friday. Desai and McGann will talk about their collaboration on the film.

Performances



• 3:15 p.m. — Amigo the Devil

• 3:50 p.m. — Sha’Leah Nikole

• 4:30 p.m. — Slam Poets: Saul Williams , Momolu S. K. Stewart , Jose Soto and more who will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the yet-to-be-announced Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning film

“We gather in Utah and online during the Festival to watch stories unfold,” Trzebiatowska said. “From feature films to shorts to indie/episodic projects, Sundance is known for what audiences can see, but just as crucial to the experience is what we all talk about. The Beyond Film offerings encourage community.”